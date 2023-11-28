Birthday planning made easy with these five party planning tricks

Discover five expert tricks to make your next birthday party planning easier and stress-free. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Imagine finding yourself in one of those tricky situations where you have a whole birthday party to plan in a matter of days, on a limited budget, or with a busy schedule.



If you're wondering where you would even start, we've got the solutions for you.



Today, we'll be taking all the guesswork out of party planning by sharing our top five party planning tricks to make your next birthday party planning job a whole lot easier.



One: Use online tools

If you don't have tons of spare cash or time to spend on your upcoming celebration, online tools can be extremely useful. Whether you need a party planning checklist, birthday invitation templates or RSVP services, online tools will have you covered.

For example, if you have a million tasks to do but have no idea how to start, an online checklist can help organise your mind. Or you could use templates for not only creating your RSVPs, but also designing things like table placemats, party bags, and other kinds of party favours.

And speaking of RSVPs, you'll undoubtedly also want an eye-catching invite with all the party details that your guests will need to prepare for the big day themselves. Usually this would take hours on a blank document done from scratch, now there are tools to get this done ASAP. This is especially useful if you need to get the word out quickly, as the celebration date is quickly approaching.

Two: Start planning early

This applies mostly to those with busy schedules or limited budgets. By getting the most important tasks done early, it can take a massive weight off your shoulders. So what exactly do you need to plan for to throw a birthday party?

If you plan early, you should get the most important tasks out of the way quickly. This includes: choosing a venue, choosing a date, sending invites and arranging for food and drinks.

One of the most important things to get out of the way is the venue. After this is sorted everything else tends to fall into place a lot easier. For this, you need to decide whether the birthday is going to be at home, a public area or a rented venue.

If it is at home, you want to make sure you have all the necessary space for your guests. This may involve moving furniture out of the way, so make sure to lift with your glutes!

For a public space, you need to make sure the space is appropriate for the type of party you are planning. This includes size, type of location, availability of amenities and noise restrictions. It is important to check whether you need a permit with the local authorities for public spaces.

A rented venue may be a little more pricey, but will make planning a lot easier. This is the best option for people with a larger budget but busy schedule. As with a public space, you will need to find a venue that is appropriate for the type of birthday party you are planning.

Three: Set a budget and stick to it

For those with a lower disposable income, it may be important to set a strict budget for your celebration. The budget should also be split into different categories to avoid overspending on one category. You can also save money by making your own decorations, buying food in bulk and borrowing or renting party supplies.

If you have lots of time on your hands, you may be able to get some good finds on Facebook Marketplace or opportunity shops. These are great options for second hand party supplies such as banners, tablecloths, tableware, games and activities etc. When using websites that sell second hand, don't be afraid to negotiate on price and shop around for the best deal.

Four: Delegate tasks

If you are tight for time and need extra manpower, don't be afraid to ask for help. This is especially helpful if it is a large party with lots of tasks. You may ask good friends or family to help with moving furnishings, planning food and drinks, setting up or cleaning after the party is over. By having a few helping hands, it can really take the weight off party planning.

Five: Choose a simple theme

When you are extremely busy, the last thing you want to worry about is what theme to have and how exactly to execute it. This is why it is best to choose a simple theme and go with it. By keeping the theme simple, you will save time on executing it. It will be much easier to find decorations and supplies if it is a common or simple theme.

The theme should also not require a specific venue, as this will take up more time and money. For example, it will be easier to find a venue for a pink party versus a trampoline party.

Some examples of easy to execute themes include colour themes, movie themes, decade themes (i.e. '90s parties, or roaring '20s parties) or even food themes.



Lastly, one unofficial rule for party planning is to have fun and don't be worried if everything isn't perfect.

