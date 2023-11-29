If you're not nervous, you're a robot: Armstrong's Australian Open ambition

Josh Armstrong is playing for a place at the British Open while sharing a course with the likes of Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith and Adam Scott. Nervous?
"I think anyone who wouldn't get a little bit nervous would be like a robot," Armstrong said.
The Canberra golfer joins a star-studded field at the Australian Open descending on The Australian and The Lakes Golf Clubs in Sydney this week.
Stakes are high with three places at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon on offer.
Armstrong's philosophy has often been there is little point in playing a tournament if you don't think you can win it.
Ask him what his ideal result looks like in Sydney and he tells you top three or even winning - even if the leaderboard boasts some of world golf's most famous names.
"Nerves are a good thing at the end of the day, it just means you want to do well. The way I would describe it is the nerves make you excited, if that makes sense," Armstrong said.
"I feel like you get into such a routine, it's like 'okay, this is what I've got to do', and you just follow your process, rather than thinking about it too much.
"Going from what most of our usual Aussie tour events are like to this week, you sort of feel like you're playing a proper golf tournament this week, if that makes sense.
"The smaller ones, we don't have the grandstands, we don't have the ropes out, we don't have anything like that.
"To go to a tournament week where you've still got grandstands, you've got some people around you, it's a much better environment and I actually quite like it, to be honest."
So how does Armstrong prepare to compete with some of the best in the world after an intense four-week period on the road?
"You obviously get to the course and do what you've got to do to prepare, but outside of that? It sounds funny," Armstrong said, "but it's watching as much Netflix as I possibly can and doing literally nothing.
"I think there are a few guys who try to do too much and they just burn themselves out."
Armstrong will start round one at The Lakes - perhaps a good result given he spent up to six years there as a member - while fellow Canberran Matt Millar will tee off at The Australian to start his tournament.
Women, men, and all abilities players will feature on the same course at the same time, while competing for separate trophies.
Each of last year's champions - Adrian Meronk of Poland, South African Ashleigh Buhai, and English all abilities champion Kipp Popert - are back to defend their titles.
