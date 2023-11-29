The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Updated

Rain forces call on whether to close sports fields as Cavalry feel sting

Caden Helmers
Chris Dutton
By Caden Helmers, and Chris Dutton
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A week of wild weather threatens to sting the Canberra Cavalry's bid to lure fans back to Narrabundah Ballpark while the rain shuts down the capital's community sports grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.