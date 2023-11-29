How do you replace the GOAT? Emerging bowler relishing the challenge

Off-spinner Todd Murphy has declared he is ready to lead Australia into a new era when veteran Nathan Lyon eventually retires.
The nation received a taste of life after Lyon when the 36-year-old tore his calf during the Ashes, with Murphy stepping in for two Tests.
Murphy will return to Canberra for next week's Prime Minister's XI clash against Pakistan, 12 months after he used the game as a springboard to a Test debut.
The 23-year-old was among the side's best in last year's draw with West Indies and his selection for Australia's tour of India highlights the game's standing as a genuine selection trial.
Murphy is one of multiple players in the team with Test experience looking to force their way into the national squad.
Selectors have made no secret of the fact Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw are in a three-way shootout for an opening position after David Warner retires in January.
All-rounder Cam Green has also been challenged to use the game to earn a Test recall after he was dropped for the fifth Ashes clash.
Murphy said last year's Prime Minister's XI prepared him for a whirlwind 12 months and hopes to use next week's game to prove he's ready to become Lyon's permanent replacement when his career ends.
"The senior guys have been so crucial for a long period of time," Murphy said.
"It's been great to come into the squad and be around those senior guys and observe how they go about it and how they prepare for Test cricket.
"Looking forward, it's about trying to put myself in the best place I can to make sure if opportunities arise down the track, I've got enough skill to be able to take it, have a crack at Test cricket and hopefully be successful."
Murphy has been battling a shoulder injury throughout the last fortnight and is sitting out this week's Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia.
The off-spinner said it's purely precautionary as he navigates the busiest year of a young career. A significant increase in bowling load led to a number of niggles and Murphy has had to be careful to avoid putting too much pressure on his body.
A couple of weeks off, however, have the 23-year-old confident he'll be ready to go next week.
"It's tracking along alright," he said.
"I bowled for the first time in a couple of weeks today and got through it alright. All going well for the remainder of the week, hopefully I'm good to go next Wednesday, I'm confident I will be."
