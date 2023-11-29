The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

How do you replace the GOAT? Emerging bowler relishing the challenge

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Off-spinner Todd Murphy has declared he is ready to lead Australia into a new era when veteran Nathan Lyon eventually retires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.