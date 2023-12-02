As Belconnen town centre grows, so do calls for a new primary school

Parents and the ACT Greens have called for a new primary school in the growing Belconnen town centre to be fast-tracked but the ACT government says there is no rush to build a new campus.
ACT Greens MLA Jo Clay said the fact that it was left off the ACT government's latest education infrastructure plan was a step backwards.
"Belconnen Town Centre is growing fast - with more than 5000 homes and thousands more in the pipeline," Ms Clay said.
"Belconnen families need this school now and the need will only increase."
Ms Clay said despite being included in the 2019 Infrastructure Plan, there was no longer a mention of the construction of a new school in the Belconnen Town Centre in the 2023 update released this week.
She said there were about 600 children under the age of 10 living in the Belconnen town centre.
An ACT government spokesman said since 2019 central Belconnen had not grown as quickly as expected.
The spokesman said there were 295 primary school children living in the area in 2023, with 215 of them attending public schools.
"There has only been an increase of around 60 primary school aged children in the Belconnen Town Centre since 2019, and there is capacity within existing local schools around central Belconnen in the short-to-medium term," the spokesman said.
"Growth across Belconnen continues to be closely monitored by the Education Directorate in collaboration with the ANU School of Demography."
The spokesman said the Education Directorate was scoping out potential land in central Belconnen that could be used for a school to meet future growth.
The government spokesman said the 2019 infrastructure plan said a new or expanded primary school may be required in the Belconnen Town Centre in the long term, while the updated plan said additional primary and high school places may be required in the area.
ACT Council of Parents & Citizens Associations president Liane Joubert said the ACT government had been too slow to act on new schools for Belconnen and Woden town centres.
"We are pleased to see the government actively preparing for schools in these areas, but building new schools needs to happen at the same time as urban infill developments," Ms Joubert said.
Currently students in central Belconnen are in the priority enrolment for Florey Primary school.
The school had 472 students at the beginning of the year and has capacity for 587 students, not including preschoolers.
However, Ms Joubert said school expansions in surrounding suburbs were a short-term solution to capacity pressures.
"Many of the surrounding primary schools in these areas are already at or near capacity," Ms Joubert said.
"Parents want to see the government building new schools where they are needed, they don't want to see students shuttled to surrounding schools that are already exceeding their capacity."
