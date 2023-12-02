The Canberra Times
Sunday, 3 December 2023
As Belconnen town centre grows, so do calls for a new primary school

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
December 3 2023 - 5:30am
Parents and the ACT Greens have called for a new primary school in the growing Belconnen town centre to be fast-tracked but the ACT government says there is no rush to build a new campus.

