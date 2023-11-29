The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberra teen open to putting himself in NBA draft early

By Jasper Bruce
November 29 2023 - 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney Kings young gun Alex Toohey is open to declaring for the NBA draft next year after initially planning to spend two seasons in Australia's National Basketball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.