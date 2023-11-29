The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Man dies after weekend rafting incident at the Cotter

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 29 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:03pm
The family of a 23-year-old Canberra student who has died in hospital four days after falling from a raft on the Murrumbidgee River is seeking financial help from the ACT community to have the body transported back to Pakistan.

