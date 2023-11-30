'Worst-kept secret': Raiders coach appointed to lead NSW

New Zealand's loss is now officially the NSW Blues' gain, with Canberra Raiders assistant coach Michael Maguire announced as State of Origin coach on Thursday.
Maguire has signed on a "multi-year" deal, having last week been forced to step down as Kiwis coach.
He'll meet with the Raiders on Monday where it's hoped he'll take on a consultancy role with the Green Machine, stepping aside from his role as an assistant.
Maguire's Blues assistants will be John Cartwright, Matt King and former Raiders assistant Brett White, who now works for the Gold Coast.
Melbourne Storm football manager Frank Ponissi will be the Blues team performance manager.
Maguire takes over as Blues coach from Brad Fittler, who spent six year's in charge.
NSWRL chief executive David Trodden expected Maguire to have an instant impact on the Blues, who will look to end their two-year Origin drought in 2024.
"Maguire has agreed to a multi-year appointment as the head coach of the NSW Blues, starting from 2024," Trodden said.
"In recent years we have been blessed with the stability of long-term coaching tenures with Brad Fittler, Laurie Daley and Ricky Stuart and we are looking forward to this engagement following the same pattern.
"We all have expectations of immediate success in 2024 together with the opportunity to build a structure that will provide for sustained long-term success."
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.