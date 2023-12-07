The Canberra Times
Never-before-seen pieces on show in new exhibition

December 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Emily Kam Kngwarray

A survey exhibition of Emily Kam Kngwarray's work at the National Gallery of Australia. Picture by Jed Cooper
Now on at the National Gallery of Australia, this survey exhibition brings together works created over the span of Emily Kam Kngwarray's career. Kngwarray, a senior Anmatyerr woman from Utopia (north-east of Mparntwe/Alice Springs), took up painting in her 70s and devoted her final years to painting. The works range from early vibrant batiks to her later monumental paintings. It is the first exhibition of the artist's work in a major institution since 2008. Many never-before-seen works are included in this exhibition, along with new acquisitions of Kngwarray's seminal works in the national collection. It's on until April 28, 2024. See: nga.gov.au.

