Never-before-seen pieces on show in new exhibition

Now on at the National Gallery of Australia, this survey exhibition brings together works created over the span of Emily Kam Kngwarray's career. Kngwarray, a senior Anmatyerr woman from Utopia (north-east of Mparntwe/Alice Springs), took up painting in her 70s and devoted her final years to painting. The works range from early vibrant batiks to her later monumental paintings. It is the first exhibition of the artist's work in a major institution since 2008. Many never-before-seen works are included in this exhibition, along with new acquisitions of Kngwarray's seminal works in the national collection. It's on until April 28, 2024. See: nga.gov.au.
Grainger Gallery is showing Cate Maddy's exhibition Shifting Shadows from December 7 until Christmas. Maddy's paintings capture the snippets we remember after a walk in the bush, the flashes that return to us of the flowering gum, the wind rustling the leaves, the crunch of the dried leaves and bark underfoot the grevillea, banksia and paper flowers we walk among. See: graingergallery.com.au.
Looking for unique Christmas gifts? Look no further than the Watson Arts Centre, where local potters and ceramicists showcase a curated selection of ceramic art and pottery at the Canberra Potters Christmas Fair. It's on at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, from December 8 to 17, 10am to 4pm daily. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Lucid Theatre Co's debut production is a passion project from some of Canberra's young minds in theatre. The play explores the current and critical concerns of young people today - friendships, sex, and most importantly - the internet. It begins with a party, where throughout the night attempts are made to rekindle old friendships, get the latest gossip, and find a worthy hook-up. The group are faced with a devastating crisis the morning after: the internet has stopped - for good. Without the crutch of the internet, truths are revealed and friendships are tested in all aspects in a way they have never experienced before. It's on at the Courtyard Studio from December 14 to 16 at various times. Suitable for ages 16+. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Gang Gang Comedy's End of Year Showcase has a big line-up featuring Laura Johnston, Mitchell Woolfenden, Anneli Cole, Dylan Holmes, Felix McCarthy, Roland Bull, Jeffrey Charles, Sarah Ison, Marky Worthington, Jacqui Richards and Tom Gibson. The MC will be Suma Iyer. It's on at Gang Gang Cafe and Bar, Shop 4/2 Frencham Place, Downer, on Wednesday December 13 at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. See: events.humanitix.com.
Ho ho ha ha! Get into the festive spirit with a two-hour comedy gala event featuring some of the acts from the upcoming festival line-up in one big show. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday December 15 at 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
For one night only, the National Film and Sound Archive will be transformed into a quintessential American prom night, complete with balloons, refreshments and music. Dress up and from 6pm enjoy music and canapes in the 1970s-styled courtyard, with a drink on arrival, before the 8pm screening of Carrie (1976, adapted from the Stephen King bestseller) in Arc Cinema. Here's hoping this prom doesn't end up like the one in the movie, where badly bullied high school student Carrie (Sissy Spacek) finally unleashes her telekinetic powers. The night will be hosted by local drag artist Venus Mantrap. It's on Saturday December 16. See: nfsa.gov.au.
