Never-before-seen pieces on show in new exhibition

Lucid Theatre Co's debut production is a passion project from some of Canberra's young minds in theatre. The play explores the current and critical concerns of young people today - friendships, sex, and most importantly - the internet. It begins with a party, where throughout the night attempts are made to rekindle old friendships, get the latest gossip, and find a worthy hook-up. The group are faced with a devastating crisis the morning after: the internet has stopped - for good. Without the crutch of the internet, truths are revealed and friendships are tested in all aspects in a way they have never experienced before. It's on at the Courtyard Studio from December 14 to 16 at various times. Suitable for ages 16+. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.