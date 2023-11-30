'We get on with it': Matildas back Gustavsson as coach despite exit reports

Most coaching controversies tend to be a destabilising force, but the Matildas are determined to buck the trend.
Reports are swirling that Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson is soon set to depart his role with the Australian team.
While Gustavsson is contracted to lead the Matildas until the end of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Swedish media suggest he has taken a job interview to coach Sweden's men's team, and is one of three candidates for the position.
Despite the reports, Matildas stars aren't rattled by the speculation as they prepare for two friendly matches against Canada on Saturday and Wednesday.
Veteran Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond is in camp with the team now, just days after playing in Canberra against United in a four-game stint for the Newcastle Jets.
She backed Gustavsson to remain at his post until at least the Olympics, and said the squad are solely focused on claiming their first gold medal at the tournament starting in July.
"As far as I'm concerned, he's still our coach and we're looking to build a squad for our Olympic campaign," van Egmond told The Canberra Times.
"That's football isn't it? It happens all the time in the game.
"We're a professional team. We get on with it.
"We go in, we have a job to do and Tony is still in charge."
Gustavsson - a Swede - led the Matildas to the Women's World Cup semi-final in August in Australia.
It was the best result for the team in their history, despite being bundled out of the Cup by England in a heartbreaking 3-1 defeat, before eventually finishing fourth.
The Matildas also finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics under the coach.
Since Gustavsson took the reigns of the Matildas in 2020, he's had an overall win rate of just 48 per cent.
His early years with the Matildas were not overly successful, and in the lead-up to the World Cup there were serious doubts that Gustavsson was the right person for the job.
But in 2023 alone, Gustavsson has managed to improve results for the Matildas, with a win rate of 60 per cent (so far).
He can improve that mark further in the upcoming matches against reigning Olympic champions Canada, but the Matildas will be tested without captain Sam Kerr (foot injury), goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (arm), defender Charlotte Grant (hamstring) and debutant Holly McNamara (knee).
Paris FC midfielder Sarah Hunter, Leicester City forward Remy Siemsen, Tigres Femenil midfielder Alex Chidiac, and Sydney FC goalkeeper Jada Whyman have been called up to replace the injured stars.
Gustavsson has said he plans to test out some different strategies against Canada before the squad take on Uzbekistan in February's Olympic qualifiers.
The last time Canada and the Matildas met was just a few months ago in Melbourne at the World Cup, where Australia claimed a 4-0 victory.
Gustavsson reiterated his commitment to the Matildas last week, claiming their Olympics campaign is his "primary goal", while Football Australia said "discussions" regarding the coach's future at the helm beyond Paris will be held "at an appropriate time in the future".
Coaching Sweden would be a huge promotion for Gustavsson, who has never held such a position with a men's or European international team.
Matildas defender Clare Polkinghorne told media this week that Gustavsson had not spoken to the squad about his coaching future with the team.
"I wouldn't say it's unsettling. That's part and parcel of professional football," Polkinghorne said.
"If you've had success and done well at the top level, then there's always going to be interest from other parties.
"Whatever is happening outside our circle is not really relevant."
