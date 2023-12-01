The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

APS leaders set a worthy integrity goal, but something has been missed

By Paddy Gourley
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the middle of November the secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Glyn Davis, and the Public Service Commissioner, Gordon de Brouwer, published, with a flourish, a report titled Louder than Words: An APS Integrity Action Plan. It's a good idea as it would seem that integrity in the Australian Public Service needs a boost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.