APS leaders set a worthy integrity goal, but something has been missed

Apart from fleeting references to robodebt and the PwC misfortunes, the report doesn't give much of a view of the "integrity landscape". For example: there is no overview of the overall condition of the "landscape" and how that might be perceived by the community or by staff in the public service there is no significant reflection on how major recent unfortunate bits and pieces of APS history might have affected the "landscape" virtually no relevant data is described - disciplinary statistics, the results of surveys on how staff perceive their secretaries, SES and immediate supervisors, and there is no attempt to describe or draw lessons from the history of attempts to regulate the behaviour of staff in ways that keep integrity on the most even keel possible.