Times Past: December 2, 1975

All in a day's work for former Canberra Times photographer Michael Porter.
In an amazing effort to capture the progress of the Black Mountain telecommunications tower, there were some less-than-ideal working conditions.
On this day in 1975, the result of Mr Porter's extraordinary efforts were published on the front page of The Canberra Times.
The picture showed the tower at a height of about 95 metres.
The tower was to house telecommunications equipment and tourist facilities, including a revolving restaurant. To get the bird's-eye view of the tower, staff photographer Porter had to climb to within a few metres of the top of a nearby ABC transmission mast.
With a companion firmly holding on to his belt, he leant through the railings of the 156-metre mast.
He took the photograph with a Nikon-F camera, fitted with a 24mm wide-angle lens.
It took Mr Porter about an hour to climb the mast, take his photographs and get down again.
