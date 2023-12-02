The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 3, 1980

By Jess Hollingsworth
December 3 2023 - 12:00am
Australia's oldest illegal immigrant came forward in a Parliament House naturalisation ceremony. "I never drank or smoked", Tom O'Cavanagh, 95, a former Londoner, told reporters. He jumped ship in 1908.

