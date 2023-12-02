Times Past: December 3, 1980

Australia's oldest illegal immigrant came forward in a Parliament House naturalisation ceremony. "I never drank or smoked", Tom O'Cavanagh, 95, a former Londoner, told reporters. He jumped ship in 1908.
The minister for immigration and ethnic affairs, Ian Macphee, gave him the papers legalising his residency. Mr Macphee also gave another former Londoner who jumped ship and settled in Queensland, Harold Sarginson, 73, residency papers.
Mr O'Cavanagh rattled off yarns about his gold-mining days, cutting railway sleepers and fishing off the Queensland coast in the years after he deserted ship.
Mr Sarginson wrote a letter to the minister for immigration in response to the government amnesty, which was to expire at the end of the month.
He asked in the letter: "Will you please advise me of the nearest place to the above address [on the Gold Coast] where I can surrender?"
Mr O'Cavanagh came forward because: "I'm not afraid of anything. For a little offence like that (jumping ship), they can't hold it for 70 or 80 years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.