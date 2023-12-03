The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/History

Times Past: December 4, 1973

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The School Without Walls was created in 1973 for students who wanted to go to school but were struggling in the mainstream public education system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.