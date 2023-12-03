Times Past: December 4, 1973

The School Without Walls was created in 1973 for students who wanted to go to school but were struggling in the mainstream public education system.
Canberra has a number of alternative schools in 2023 and this special school helped pave the way. The Canberra Community School Without Walls had been approved by the Interim ACT Schools Authority to become part of the government school system of the Territory.
This was announced by the chairman of the authority Phillip Hughes, who said the authority welcomed the initiative taken by the group which had established the project.
The school without walls was seen by the authority as an alternative form of secondary education. The authority was willing to accept responsibility for the school.
A spokesman for the school said it was planned to open in 1974 with 100 full-time students aged 15 and over.
Interested parents, students and teachers held a "think-in" to canvass ideas for the next school year.
There was a list of students that would be re-enrolling and a second list was created for students who wished to attend and would be chosen by a ballot such was the interest in the alternative school.
It was expected six full-time teachers from the Commonwealth Teaching Service would be appointed at the school.
