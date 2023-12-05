Five things to do in Canberra this weekend

Shortis and Simpson are back with their annual satire show, pulling apart the politics of 2023, In Not Enough Detail. And what a year it has been - Warren, Jacinta and Peter sang their heads off on The Voice, while Miss Information joined in the chorus, and Albo and Linda mumbled the lyrics of Truth and Treaty in the background. Ken Behrens and his mates here in the ACT defied the national trend with a resounding "Yes". QANTAS did its best to take us for a ride but kept cancelling the flights. RBA Governor Phillip Lowe was guillotined on Bastille Day. Albo's promised improvement in the tone of parliamentary debate is going well. This Year of the Rabbit was meant to be a year of longevity, peace and prosperity. With cost-of-living pressures, inflation dragons, wars, environmental catastrophes, and stage-three tax cuts just around the corner, the only one of those that rings true is longevity (Trump and Biden). Find out who put the WC in PWC, and much more. In Not Enough Detail is on at Smith's Alternative on Friday, December 8 at 7pm (doors 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com