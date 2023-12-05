Five things to do in Canberra this weekend

The Last KISS Goodnight celebrates 50 years of KISS with three sets: Classic KISS performed by Modern Relics; 80s KISS, performed by Kissing in the 80s; and Unplugged KISS, performed by Modern Relics. It is on at The Basement in Belconnen on Friday, December 8 at 7pm. See: tickets.oztix.com.au
Bohemian Rhapsody is a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen with Thomas Crane and band performing hits such as We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Radio GaGa, It's a Kind of Magic, We are the Champions, I Want to Break Free, Another One Bites the Dust and of course, Bohemian Rhapsody as well as between-songs banter and even singing contests with the audience. It's on at the B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall) on Saturday, December 9 at 7.30pm. See: theq.net.au
At The Street Theatre from December 6-10, the Canberra International Improv Festival will have a diverse range of performances. Willy Willy sees Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson, Canberra's Libby Emerson, the improv community and locally-based artist Bek Walters work together as Simpson's stories are responded to spontaneously by theatrical improvisers coming together and connecting with the environment and each other. The Improvision Song Contest is like Eurovision with no pre-written songs. Hotel Sol combines the Mediterranean beachfront with the fiery drama of a telenovela. And there's more. See: thestreet.org.au
On Friday, December 8 at 6pm at One22 (at 122 Alinga Street, Canberra), go on a journey through the heart of Broadway and beyond, with show tunes pumping out on a club sound system. Feel the rhythm, sing at the top of your lungs, and dance the night away to the numbers that have captivated the world. Whether it's the rapping rhymes of Hamilton, the scintillating songs of Stephen Sondheim, the power pop of Six, the magic of Disney or anthemic numbers from, among others, Les Miserables, Wicked, Chicago and Rent, there's something for everyone. See: https://humanitix.com/au
Shortis and Simpson are back with their annual satire show, pulling apart the politics of 2023, In Not Enough Detail. And what a year it has been - Warren, Jacinta and Peter sang their heads off on The Voice, while Miss Information joined in the chorus, and Albo and Linda mumbled the lyrics of Truth and Treaty in the background. Ken Behrens and his mates here in the ACT defied the national trend with a resounding "Yes". QANTAS did its best to take us for a ride but kept cancelling the flights. RBA Governor Phillip Lowe was guillotined on Bastille Day. Albo's promised improvement in the tone of parliamentary debate is going well. This Year of the Rabbit was meant to be a year of longevity, peace and prosperity. With cost-of-living pressures, inflation dragons, wars, environmental catastrophes, and stage-three tax cuts just around the corner, the only one of those that rings true is longevity (Trump and Biden). Find out who put the WC in PWC, and much more. In Not Enough Detail is on at Smith's Alternative on Friday, December 8 at 7pm (doors 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com
Owusu, also known as Kofi Owusu-Ansah, is a Ghanaian-Australian singer from Canberra who at the 2021 ARIA Awards won four trophies for album of the year, best hip-hop release, best independent release and best cover art. He will be performing with special guests Earthgang at UC Refectory on Saturday, December 9 at 7pm. See: moshtix.com.au
