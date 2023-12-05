The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra
What's on

Five things to do in Canberra this weekend

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Classic rock tributes

The Last KISS Goodnight celebrates 50 years of KISS with three sets: Classic KISS performed by Modern Relics; 80s KISS, performed by Kissing in the 80s; and Unplugged KISS, performed by Modern Relics. It is on at The Basement in Belconnen on Friday, December 8 at 7pm. See: tickets.oztix.com.au

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.