Hartley Lifecare offers support to people with disability Advertising Feature

Eric Thauvette, CEO of Hartley Lifecare. Picture supplied

As the saying goes 'home is where the heart is' and for Hartley Lifecare, a not-for-profit organisation providing supported accommodation for people with disability, they want to create a home where participants feel cared for and supported to live their best life.

Established in 1962 to provide a learning facility and therapy support service for children and adults, Hartley has since grown extensively.

CEO Eric Thauvette said they now accommodate 85 people in 35 homes across the ACT where support is given 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



"We assist people in Supported Independent Living (SIL) homes, traditionally called group homes, but we like to call it their homes," Eric said. "Many of the people we support have high and complex disabilities."

Hartley's experienced staff help clients with daily tasks, household activities including washing, meal planning and cooking and encourage them to pursue interests and hobbies, make friends, plan holidays and participate in the community.

"We employ around 360 staff to provide the services in house," Eric said. "We invest a lot into our employees - we want to make sure they are well-trained and well-equipped in order to be able to do their jobs. We have excellent staff."

Hartley currently has a few vacancies in some of their homes so if anyone is looking for high quality, person centred support, they are welcome to have a chat to the team to see what they have to offer.



"We also have Respite Care where we provide a break to families, parents and carers that take care of a person with disability," Eric said. "They come to stay with us for a couple of days or sometimes up to two weeks. This enables the parents to take some time out while knowing their child is getting expert care."



As part of their services, Hartley also manages a hydrotherapy pool in Hughes. The all abilities accessible heated pool, operates five days per week at a temperature of 34 degrees. The pool is open to all people with disabilities and is also used for therapy for the general public.



To keep their quality services operating Hartley relies on NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) funding, but they also hold special events to raise funds that enable them to expand and enhance the services they provide to people living with disability in our local community.



"Last weekend was our annual Hartley Cycle Challenge in Jindabyne. We had over 200 participants cycling over 300km in three days to raise money for Hartley," Eric said.



"The event takes place around International Day of People with Disability and at the Sunday night celebration we promote awareness of what it is to be a person with a disability and having to rely on support."

Hartley also run the Hartley Hall Markets at the Hall Village Showground on the first Sunday of every month. It is one of the largest home-made and home grown goods markets in Australia.



"The markets are on this weekend, December 3, and being our last market before Christmas, it will be one of the biggest markets of the year," Eric said.



"This is another fundraiser for us and we are always looking for volunteers to help us through the weekend. It's what makes these events so successful and helps us to raise money for Hartley. If anyone is interested in volunteering at the Hall Markets we'd love to hear from you."

