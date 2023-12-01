Australian selection on the line in Big Bash final

Adelaide Strikers opener Katie Mack has declared she is ready to step up to the international arena. The challenge now is forcing her way into a talent-laden Australian side.
Mack has been one of the standouts of the Women's Big Bash League, making the team of the tournament and finishing one vote shy of player of the tournament honours.
The 30-year-old has scored 449 runs with three half centuries and played a key role in the Strikers' run to Saturday's final.
The defending champions will host the decider at Adelaide Oval, with officials hoping for a record-breaking crowd for the side's clash with Brisbane.
The match looms as a major opportunity for Mack to prove she belongs in the Australian set up and a big score on the biggest stage would send a clear message to the selectors.
The ACT Meteors skipper said playing for her country isn't her primary focus, but would jump at the opportunity if it presented.
"It's always there and would be lovely but it's not a goal of mine," Mack said.
"Sometimes when you start wanting more you forget why you're doing it in the first place. I'm happy to perform for the Strikers and ACT, they're my main goals in my life and the Aussie stuff is an outcome that's out of my hands.
"I've put up performances that show I can perform at that level and be successful at that level. I don't think that's the question, the question is if there's space in the Australian team. It's a team of amazing athletes who have performed time and time again."
Mack has followed a longer path to the top of the cricket world and has entered her prime later in her career.
While's she's been a consistent performer at WNCL level, opportunities in the national side have not followed and the batter has slowly plugged away at her game.
While the focus has so often been on the teenage stars and the next big thing, Mack's journey highlights the benefits of developing later in one's career.
Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen said it's a lesson for many of her Meteors teammates and backed the 30-year-old to thrive in the international arena.
"We would relish that [opportunity] for her," Karppinen said. "She surely has to be somewhere in the mix, noting there's some pretty serious competition at the top of the order.
"This isn't the first season she's performed like this so she should be close."
Mack will walk on to the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night determined to lead her team to a second-straight WBBL title.
Last summer's final culminated a lengthy build to the top of the mountain, the Strikers putting to bed years of anguish with their victory over the Sixers.
This season they have been the hunted and they are preparing to face a red-hot Brisbane side that qualified for the decider with victories over the Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers during the week.
The Strikers have spent the week in Adelaide preparing for the final, eager to complete their mission to win back-to-back titles.
"Going back to back has been the main driver," Mack said. "It's a thing to win one, but to win two in a row is an amazing feat. We've experienced every other scenario in earlier years so to finally get a home final is a huge motivator.
"[Playing at Adelaide Oval] is going to be amazing. The only thing that would beat our first grand final win last year would be to win a home final."
