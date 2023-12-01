The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We threw that to the wayside': Now the Capitals will take on Southside

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If the world was still running on VHS tapes, Kristen Veal might as well have burnt her copy of Canberra's last game against Southside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.