'We threw that to the wayside': Now the Capitals will take on Southside

If the world was still running on VHS tapes, Kristen Veal might as well have burnt her copy of Canberra's last game against Southside.
"It's probably the one game we didn't get into the review on, there wasn't much to take out of it," the Capitals coach said of the blowout loss, "we threw that to the wayside."
So what do we make of the winless Capitals' rematch with the Flyers at Melbourne's State Basketball Centre on Saturday night?
Canberra are still chasing their first win of the season, but there are signs of promise. They pushed the league-leading Melbourne Boomers into overtime and Jade Melbourne is playing like a woman possessed and averages the third-highest number of points per game in the WNBL.
Veal thinks you could make a case to say a young Canberra side were the better team against the Boomers, only to falter when it mattered most.
While they'll be without Alex Bunton and Gemma Potter against the Flyers, leaving Veal with a small rotation after using just eight players last weekend, Veal is confident the Capitals are edging closer to a breakthrough victory.
"There's a part of it that you have to be in those situations to get comfortable and to build confidence. For them to be in that is really important," Veal said.
"We try and replicate that at practice, obviously it's hard when we don't have enough bodies. That's the priority at the moment. We try to replicate that in practice so there's a little bit of that muscle memory going.
"The rest is as a coaching staff, making sure we're across when we're calling timeouts, having plays for different score margins on the clock.
"The improvement from the Melbourne game is just to remind us to slow down and be comfortable, slow down in our mind, we're in front we're in control, and to play with that kind of energy as opposed to the uncertainty and the nervousness that we still have a little bit of."
It will have been a month between home games by the time the Capitals return to their home court but they are hopeful of welcoming back Bunton [ankle] and Potter [knee] in round six.
Bunton's absence looms as a crucial blow this week with the Flyers set to deploy star bigs Mercedes Russell and Lauren Jackson against an undersized Canberra outfit.
"They're on running progressions as we speak. They'll meet some training progressions next week and hopefully will be back for the Friday game next week," Veal said.
"We don't really have to change a lot from what we'd been doing in the last game. We'd always planned on having Bunts for this game. It's one we mark at the start of the season for her and for us, going up against Russell, going up against Jackson. We like that for her, we get excited about that.
"We'll do what we did last year, we'll go super junky and play with how to be disruptive and continue to be fast and build on the things we do really well. We just won't rely on the big banging in the post."
