Development in the ACT set for a shake-up

Canberra's development industry could be set for a major shake-up, after the long-awaited developer licensing bill was tabled in the ACT legislative assembly this week.
The proposed laws will require property developers in the ACT to hold a licence for the first time.
Under the rules, property developers and builders would be considered liable for building defects for the first two years after a building is occupied unless they can prove otherwise.
Some home owners are sceptical, however, that the laws will go far enough to make any meaningful change.
Vikas Nayak, an owner and resident in a Gungahlin apartment building which has experienced flooding events, said it was important the proposed regulatory body was well-funded.
"My concern would be, this legislation that's proposed, is it actually going to go to a regulator that's funded appropriately to actually make it happen?" he said.
The latest home value figures arrived this week, showing an acceleration in Canberra property prices in November.
CoreLogic's home value index found home values in Canberra rose 0.5 per cent, following no change the month prior.
Despite the increase, buyers were still firmly in the driver's seat, CoreLogic's Tim Lawless wrote in his monthly report.
He said the fact there were more homes for sale was giving buyers "more choice, less urgency and greater opportunities to negotiate".
In development news this week, a long-running plan to develop housing at a popular golf course moved ahead.
The owners of Gold Creek Country Club in Nicholls submitted eight development applications, detailing a plan for 700 build-to-rent homes on an "underutilised" portion of the property.
The group intends to spend more than $330 million over 10 years on the project, application documents reveal.
On the other side of the golf course, another development proposal emerged this week.
A local developer submitted plans to transform Gold Creek Square in Nicholls into a 550-seat wedding and event venue.
The proposal, which also includes a 60-room hotel, aims to fill a gap in the market for modern wedding venues, the architect said.
What do you think of the proposed developer licensing laws? Share your thoughts with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.