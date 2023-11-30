The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Life & Style/Money
Advice

Tips and tricks to make your overseas travel a bit easier

December 1 2023 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Travel is back with a vengeance in these post-Covid times, and I'm writing this from London. Our original plan for the trip started with a Qantas return flight from Brisbane to Los Angeles to visit the grandkids, but the travel agent pointed out it would be no dearer to continue to London from Los Angeles and then fly home with Emirates. It was too good to resist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Money
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.