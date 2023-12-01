'I hope this can be a catalyst': Star's shock exit highlights pay dilemma

The complicated issue of pay parity in Australian women's sport has bubbled to the surface again at a time Matildas fever was expected to set a new standard.
The issue was in the spotlight again this week as Wellington Phoenix star Chloe Knott announced her shock departure from the club, fed up with the endless juggle of being a full-time athlete and working outside of soccer.
Canberra United legend Ellie Brush retired for similar reasons last season.
Netball Australia are also under fire for their collective bargaining agreement negotiations which has left Super Netball clubs and players in limbo as the season is set to commence in April.
While this weekend should be a celebration of women's sport with the Matildas playing a World Cup re-match with Canada, and the AFLW and WBBL grand finals, the pay parity issue still lingers.
Netball Players' Association boss Kathryn Harby-Williams described Netball Australia's three-year pay offer as a "publicity stunt", as both bodies continued meetings on Friday to try and finalise an agreement.
The ugly battle has seen the player union threaten further industrial action if a deal isn't reached, as players deal with being unpaid for the last two months.
The new agreement would see all players receive an 11 per cent pay rise back-dated to October 1, and minimum Super Netball salaries rise from $40,000 to $46,600 with ongoing increases over the agreement, pushing the average to $86,500 a year.
But revenue-sharing details of the agreement remain a sticking point for both parties.
Netball Australia argue that the union do not understand the financial struggles it has faced since the pandemic, and a player revolt over Hancock Prospecting's proposed $15 million investment earlier this year also left in sporting body in a deep financial hole.
Meanwhile, Phoenix co-captain Chloe Knott revealed that the financial strain she'd faced was "no longer sustainable", forcing her to walk away from the club she played every match for since they debuted in the competition in 2021.
"I hope this creates conversation about the experience that professional footballers are having at their clubs," she wrote on social media.
"I hope that this can be a catalyst for systemic cultural change within the club and particularly the women's game."
Like many players in the A-League Women, Knott has to juggle outside employment on top of being an athlete.
She said that her experience at Wellington had not been positive enough to make that struggle worthwhile though.
Knott chose to put her soccer career on hold indefinitely and instead pursue job opportunities outside of soccer.
"Although the current financial situation is unsustainable for female footballers, it is not the only factor leading to my decision to leave the club," Knott, who scored the winner in her last match, said.
"It's become clear that my values no longer align with the club or current management.
"It is important for me to be in an environment that prioritises honesty, authenticity and genuine care for every individual and their development on and off the field.
"I want to work in an environment where all employees feel valued and respected at all ages and in every phase of their career, where their commitment and sacrifice is understood and appreciated, without needing to ask for it first."
Knott's stunning stance puts the Phoenix in the hot seat over her complaints about the club's culture, but also raised eyebrows on the issue of pay.
After the Matildas' World Cup success there was a powerful conversation about the pay gap between how much male and female players at the same top level earn.
However the ongoing struggles of soccer's domestic league players, as well as netball's bitter CBA stalemate, show there's still work to be done, and a balance between supporting the growth of women's sports as well as the athletes who compete, is not so simple.
