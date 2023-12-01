Coach who discovered teen freak mulls Canberra return

The man who helped discover the most exciting Australian soccer talent since Tom Rogic has kept the door open to coach Canberra United's A-League Men side.
Airton Andrioli is an assistant coach at Adelaide United and was instrumental in the meteoric rise of Nestory Irankunda, the Australian 17-year-old who just inked a lucrative, long-term contract with Bayern Munich.
Irankunda was snapped up from Adelaide United by the German soccer giants last month for a record A-League transfer fee of nearly $6 million, and Andrioli is credited with establishing the youth program at Football South Australia that produced young stars like Irankunda.
Before Andrioli was in Adelaide though, the Brazilian-born coach had a stint in Canberra.
He held coaching roles at Capital Football, worked with national squads at the Australian Institute of Sport, and also the top women's team that pre-dated Canberra United, the Canberra Eclipse.
Despite his success in Adelaide, Andrioli didn't rule out coaching in Canberra again in the future, especially with a new men's A-League expansion team near.
"At the moment I'm enjoying doing what I'm doing, but I definitely would like to take other opportunities if they get presented to me," he told The Canberra Times.
"I'm more than happy to look into that. I'm open for options because you've got to keep on learning in coaching."
Andrioli said Adelaide and Canberra are similar in many ways as smaller cities with a strong soccer culture, and both have the potential to produce top-level talent.
He believes the next Tom Rogic is waiting to be discovered in the capital, and having an A-League Men pathway will help.
"I think there is untapped talent," Andrioli said.
"When I was in Canberra I took the ACT boys to the nationals, and it was a great experience to work with all the young kids. We also had quite a few players in that Canberra Eclipse squad in the Matildas.
"What we do here in Adelaide now is we try to create an environment where the kids develop that mentality of, 'I believe in what I do'.
"The most important thing is that we're prepared to give those kids - if they show potential - an opportunity to go to the next level."
While young female soccer players in Canberra have that chance to play in the A-League with the women's United side, boys don't have the same opportunity in their own backyard.
However that could soon change with United closing in on securing investors to allow their addition to the A-League Men competition.
The ACT government was asked to provide written confirmation of its funding intentions to help form part of the next stage of negotiations with potential investors.
Australian Professional Leagues officials are hoping details of a Canberra team will be finalised, or at least well advanced, by January 1 to allow the team to be in the market for off-contract players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.