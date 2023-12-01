Sticking to basic principles makes money work for you

It's a reality of life that we don't miss what we don't see. In 1987, when I first wrote Making Money Made Simple, I suggested making mortgage payments fortnightly and not monthly to save a huge amount of interest. The banks all scoffed - they had not twigged that if you pay $2000 a month, then move to paying $1000 a fortnight, the annual payments are $26,000 instead of $24,000. And it's a painless strategy: because the money is taken automatically from your bank account, you never miss it.