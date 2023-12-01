Canberra young gun in running for top tennis prize

Rising Canberra star Charlie Camus' stocks continue to rise, confirmed as one of the three finalists for Tennis Australia's end of year awards next week.
In the absence of occasional training partner Nick Kyrgios - who has played just one match in the past 12 months after being struck by injuries - Camus is a contender for the male junior player of the year.
Camus has been earmarked as a player to watch for several years and has been making his mark on the junior circuit as he prepares to turn professional in the coming years.
He will battle Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov for the junior title, while six of Australia's leading tennis players are in the running for the prestigious Newcombe Medal, which will be presented at the Australian Tennis Awards in Melbourne on Monday night.
Australia's top-ranked men's player Alex de Minaur, who is on the cusp of a career-high top-10 ranking, is among the favourites, alongside newly-crowed world No.1 women's doubles player Storm Hunter.
The other four nominees to be crowned Australia's most outstanding player in 2023 are Matt Ebden, Rinky Hijikata, Alexei Popyrin and Matt Purcell, with medal namesake John Newcombe set to present the award.
The now retired Ash Barty won the award for a record fifth time in 2022.
There will be 13 additional awards to celebrate the achievements and contributions of tennis clubs, volunteers, officials, coaches, schools and talented junior players.
"2023 has been a remarkable year for Australian tennis with many career-best rankings, grand slam titles, a new world No.1 and back-to-back Davis Cup finals appearances," said Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley.
"While we have an outstanding cohort of professional players excelling on and off the court and providing tremendous inspiration to the next generation of Australian players, this special event is also a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge our grassroots tennis community and everyone involved in the delivery of our great sport."
