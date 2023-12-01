Stolen car rams two other vehicles, driver throws objects: police

The driver of a stolen Land Rover allegedly hit two other vehicles and injured one of the drivers by throwing things at them, police say.
The same car was later involved in an attempt to break into a south Canberra service station, causing a large amount of damage.
Five people aged between 15 and 27 have been arrested and charged for vehicle offences, burglary and breaches of bail.
The silver Land Rover Discovery was stolen from a home in Red Hill on Tuesday before it was used to commit a spate of crimes, police say.
In two incidents of road rage, the driver allegedly rammed into a vehicle being driven by a member of the public several times and then later that day sideswiped and threw items at another member of the public driving alongside.
Then on Wednesday, the Land Rover was allegedly driven to a home in Kambah where a Holden Cruze was stolen.
The people in the stolen cars then allegedly tried to break into a service station in Wanniassa. They were unable to get inside but allegedly caused a lot of damage before breaking into a number of stores in Torrens.
A 15-year-old boy was the youngest of five people arrested. A 27-year-old Monash man, an 18-year-old Isabella Plains man, and two 16-year-old boys were also arrested.
They have been charged with several offences, including driving a car without consent, attempting aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, and breach of bail.
Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, citing reference 7608287.
