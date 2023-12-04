The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Govt's in-house consultancy 'bringing important work back'

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 4 2023 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government's in-house consultancy is "close to completion" on its first two advisory projects even before the arrival of two newly-appointed senior executives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.