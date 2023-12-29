The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

These are the most popular university courses in Canberra for 2024

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Health courses and flexible double degrees are the most popular with prospective university students in Canberra for 2024 as international and domestic applications have grown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help