It's time to go crackers over Christmas cocktails, and other celebrations

The team at Bar Beirut is officially ready to sleigh the season with their killer Christmas cocktail concoctions, with one dropping each week over the next four weeks.
The cocktails include a Summer Passion (Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, passionfruit, calamansi citrus); The Nutcracker (Penfolds Club Reserve Tawny, Mount Gay Eclipse Rum, Disaronno Amaretto); White Christmas (vodka, dark chocolate, coconut, candied pomegranate); and Festive Floss (sparkling Brachetto, gin, pomegranate popping pearls, house-made boozed-up fairy floss).
Jazida Burlesque will be performing every Friday in the lead up to Christmas, as well as on New Year's Eve. And the belly dance performances continue too, every Thursday and Saturday.
Can you think of a better place to be this festive season?
Josephine and Christophe Gregoire from Le Tres Bon are busy over the next few weeks with two different Christmas dinner offerings.
On December 8, in collaboration with Alliance Francaise, head to Turner for a French-themed dinner. There'll be a Kir Royale on arrival and three courses. Start with dill-infused cured salmon with a tomato confit; mains is a turkey with all the trimmings, including a griottes cherry sauce; and a Buche de Noel for dessert. A vegetarian option is also available. $80pp.
On December 10, Christophe will join forces with chef Giuseppe Raco (who used to own Cafe Paradiso in Fyshwick and also was the chef of Celestino's at one point) for an Italian themed dinner. An Italian aperitivo on arrival, with three courses. Gnocchi to start, followed by chicken cacciatore with fried polenta and a citrus granita to finish. It's a long-table event at a secret location in Bungendore, only 25 places are available. An Italian aperitivo on arrival, beverages included. $95pp.
Head chef Sean McConnell and the team for Rebel Rebel's biggest night of the year. Can't think of a better way to see in the new year than with a champagne on arrival and seven courses to share. There'll be some signature favourites and some fresh dishes to spice up the night. Optional beverage packages available too. The 8pm sitting is already sold out, but there are some seats for the 6pm slot. You'll just have to kick on somewhere else, or really, head home and watch the fireworks from your couch. Sounds like the perfect night to me. $150pp.
Good news out of Contentious Character winery, where the voluntary administration process has been successfully completed and the focus is on the future.
The initiative, which was not a liquidation, has resulted in a streamlined organisation with Ben Jarrett and Jeremy Wilson staying on as directors. Jarrett expressed confidence in the company's future.
"The last few years have been challenging on many fronts, with this parting of shared vision between our shareholders being one of the biggest," he said.
"Our achieved restructure has Contentious Character well-positioned to continue to grow from strength to strength, capitalising on key opportunities and strategically-aligned partnerships."
The team remains committed to serving its customers, near and afar, and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers.
So what better way to head into that new future and 2024 with a New Year's Eve soiree. From 6.30pm on December 31, there'll be a four-course degustation with paired drinks. $205pp.
Or if you're looking for something a little more laid back, where kids are welcome, try the family friendly Garden Party Barbecue. From 5.30pm, at $45pp (kids under 5 free), you'll get a glass of rose or mocktail on arrival, live music. Food and drinks not included but can be purchased from the barbecue. BYO anything is not allowed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.