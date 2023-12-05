It's time to go crackers over Christmas cocktails, and other celebrations

Head chef Sean McConnell and the team for Rebel Rebel's biggest night of the year. Can't think of a better way to see in the new year than with a champagne on arrival and seven courses to share. There'll be some signature favourites and some fresh dishes to spice up the night. Optional beverage packages available too. The 8pm sitting is already sold out, but there are some seats for the 6pm slot. You'll just have to kick on somewhere else, or really, head home and watch the fireworks from your couch. Sounds like the perfect night to me. $150pp.

