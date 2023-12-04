Police seek help to find missing 14-year-old

The police are asking for help to trace a missing Canberra girl.
Fourteen-year-old Annabelle Wright (known as AJ) was last seen on Monday morning when she was dropped off at school in Wanniassa.
The police described her as white and about 160cm (5'3") tall, "with a slim build and dyed red shoulder-length hair".
They say she was wearing a black school hoodie and black pants.
"Police and AJ's family hold serious concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her," ACT Policing said.
"Anyone who has seen AJ, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7611711."
