The day frantic Bay City Rollers teen fans tore up Canberra Theatre

The Bay City Rollers, who were said to have been "the biggest group since The Beatles", made an appearance in Canberra in 1975 early in their career but still caused quite a ruckus among young listeners as The Canberra Times reported on the damage that happened at the Canberra Theatre.
"Rollermania" moved from Canberra to Sydney and left in its wake about 80 broken seats at the Canberra Theatre, where the Bay City Rollers gave two concerts on Wednesday night.
A theatre spokesman said the damage had been caused by frantic teenage fans dancing on the seats and attempting to move closer to the stage.
During the evening an usher's coat had split down the back seam, he said.
Because of the damage consideration would be given to banning the use of the theatre by such groups as the Bay City Rollers.
The cost of repairing the damage had not yet been assessed.
The organisers of the Bay City Rollers tour had not paid a bond to the theatre to cover possible damage and would be billed for the repairs to the seating.
There had been about 20 security guards and about a dozen ACT policemen at the concert but it had not been possible to calm the audience.
About 10 members of the St John Ambulance Brigade also attended.
A theatre spokesman said he did not know how long it would take to repair the seats but the show that was planned for that night would go on.
