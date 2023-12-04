Immigration detention response the latest fail from Labor government

Labor needs to get its proposed preventative detention legislation through both houses of Parliament before the weekend.
The legislation is the government's top priority following the release of more than 140 people - some with serious criminal records including paedophilia, rape and murder - into the community.
This cohort is made up of people who had been being held in immigration detention, in some cases for years and years, because it was unsafe for them to return to their home countries and nobody else would take them.
When the High Court ruled it was illegal to indefinitely detain people who had no prospect of being deported Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill and the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles were blindsided.
They had naively assumed, based on what Ms O'Neill initially claimed was legal advice from her department but later walked back, that the High Court would uphold a ruling from 2004 that indefinite detention was legal.
No consideration had been given to the possibility the legal challenge being mounted on behalf of a stateless Rohingya paedophile known as NZYQ who had raped a 10-year-old boy would succeed.
No contingency plans had been put in place, even though the government had been warned by the court that it was leaning towards ruling indefinite detention illegal months ago.
On learning NZYQ, along with dozens of other stateless people who had been convicted of serious offences or were being detained on character grounds, had been released with minimal oversight or supervision the Opposition picked up the ball and ran with it.
The grievous errors of judgement committed by Ms O'Neill and Mr Giles over the following weeks delivered own goal after own goal and resulted in a slump in the Albanese's government's standing in the polls.
With the two-party preferred vote now neck and neck the PM must hit the ground running with a reset in 2024. That will almost certainly involve a reshuffle.
Ms O'Neill and Mr Giles have good reason to be apprehensive about what the New Year will bring. The speed with which Labor acquiesced to controversial ankle bracelet and surveillance amendments the LNP made to its rushed legislation to monitor the released detainees was one sign of how badly rattled the two were.
That paled into insignificance against absurd attempts to cast Peter Dutton - a former Queensland copper who has arrested child molesters - as a "protector of paedophiles" and an "apologist for child sex offenders" last week.
This was a serious tactical error given Labor needs Mr Dutton and the LNP to support the preventative detention legislation when the House of Representatives resumes for the final sitting days of 2023.
This legislation, debated by caucus on Monday, would effectively extend anti-terror laws introduced by the Coalition to allow serious violent and sexual offenders to be locked up if there was an "unacceptable risk" they would re-offend.
The maximum period would be for three years and the decision would have to be made by a court, not a government minister.
If the Coalition does not believe the government's proposals, which will be opposed by the Greens and many on the crossbench, go far enough it will insist on amendments to make the legislation tougher.
If that were to happen the government would lose even more face. There would be a perception the LNP, not Labor, was setting national security policy.
The embarrassment would be severe.
