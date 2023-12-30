The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Built by Canberrans': the shocks and tears of a rollercoaster 2023 in sport

Melanie Dinjaski
Chris Dutton
By Melanie Dinjaski, and Chris Dutton
December 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2023 there was no shortage of huge sports headlines, from retirements, to shock departures, stadium developments and soccer fever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.