'Built by Canberrans': the shocks and tears of a rollercoaster 2023 in sport

The 'Lord' says it's time to leave: Laurie Fisher is one of the greatest, and most respected figures in ACT rugby history. He started as a player, moved from teaching into coaching and stamped himself as one of the best forwards mentors in the world. But Fisher - better known as "Lord" - decided it was time to retire this year. He announced his decision to step away from full-time coaching, leaving a massive hole in the Brumbies organisation, and Australian rugby in general. But he's not completely lost. He's helping usher through the under-20s and has agreed to a role at Uni-Norths Owls.