'Built by Canberrans': the shocks and tears of a rollercoaster 2023 in sport

In 2023 there was no shortage of huge sports headlines, from retirements, to shock departures, stadium developments and soccer fever.
Here are our picks for the stories that mattered most to sports fans in the capital this year.
Jack Wighton to the South Sydney Rabbitohs. It still sounds strange to say it out loud even though eight months have passed since Wighton shocked the rugby league world when he quit the Canberra Raiders to move to Redfern.
In what will go down as one of the most unexpected moves in Raiders history, Wighton spurned the chance to sign a lucrative contract extension in Canberra to test the open market and eventually sign with the Rabbitohs ... for less than what the Raiders offered.
"I want to leave this club so that one day I can walk back in with a smile on my face and greeted like I never left. Down the track, not just one, two or three years," Wighton said.
"I'm thinking 10 years down the track I want to be able to walk back into the club and not have one person question that I did my all every time I pulled the jersey on."
The Raiders and their fans will be keeping a close eye on what happens next after the Rabbitohs justified their bargain buy when they said they signed Wighton as a centre.
It prompted an investigation by the NRL, but Souths were cleared of any wrongdoing. But expect more questions if Wighton moves to any other position next year.
The magnitude of the situation took its toll on everyone. Wighton broke down in tears after a game in Wagga - the first match since he made his decision. Ricky Stuart, too, was emotional in his post-match press conference.
The ramifications in Canberra will be huge. Stuart is investing in youth as a five-eighth replacement for 2024, and the Raiders are now without one of their best players. We'll find out soon enough who were the winners and losers of this deal.
Jarrod Croker knew his career was nearing the end when he dislocated his shoulder reaching for the television remote control in his lounge room.
For a long while it looked like he wouldn't play at all in 2023, banished to reserve grade to rebuild his fitness and prove his body could still withstand the rigours of the NRL.
But a player-led meeting changed all that. The Raiders' leadership group wanted Ricky Stuart to pick Croker again to help resurrect their season, which was quickly slipping away after winning just one of the first five games.
Croker's impact was immediate, with the Raiders beating eventual grand-finalists the Broncos, in Brisbane.
It put him on track to become just the second player in Raiders history to reach the 300-game milestone, but even that wasn't without controversy.
Stuart decided to rest Croker from a game in Campbelltown to ensure Croker's 300th match was played in front of a home crowd in Canberra.
It divided opinion, with Stuart going to war with the "muppets" who criticised the selection decision, including legendary half Cooper Cronk.
In the end a packed house of more than 20,000 fans showed up for Croker's emotional night, but the Raiders struggled and suffered a shattering defeat for the game.
In the end, Croker finished his career after 307 games. He is third on the all-time list of point-scorers in NRL history, and one of rugby league's nicest blokes.
"It's made it a different way [to finish my career] to what I'd anticipated, but in saying that if you told me at the start of the year what I've achieved this year I would've taken that as well," Croker said. "You can't have your cake and eat it too unfortunately."
Just when you thought Australian rugby had hit rock bottom, news emerged of what some described as a "hostile takeover" in Canberra.
In a year to forget for the Wallabies, Eddie Jones and Hamish McLennan, the ACT Brumbies were caught in the crossfire of a centralisation mission.
While on board with the need for high-performance alignment, the Brumbies took offence to an attempt to take control of their off-field operations.
"It was an aggressive approach that [Rugby Australia] has taken. There was obviously an intent to come here and find something and that they reserved the right to terminate the participation deed retrospectively with immediate effect," said Brumbies boss Phil Thomson.
"It was pretty clear cut what they were coming here for. There hasn't been any collaboration, there's been no transparency. The lack of detail has been appalling."
The fear of one day being relocated was driving the resistance, with Brumbies insiders concerned that giving up the rights to their intellectual property would leave them exposed to one day being axed or moved to another market.
Lawyers and auditors got involved when the Brumbies were asked to prove their financial viability. They were able to do so, to Rugby Australia's surprise, but the damage was done to the relationship.
The angst played a role in the bid to oust Rugby Australia chairman McLennan, who was voted out in November.
No one knew what was coming when Ivan Slavich walked on stage at the Capital Football awards night in September.
He had been in his role as chief executive for eight months, and it all came crumbling down in the final two minutes of his speech.
Furious about the Capital Football board's decision to axe the Canberra United Academy program against his advice, Slavich called on directors to change their decision or watch him walk away from his job. It was a stunning turn of events, with many in the room still trying to pick their jaws up off the ground.
The board stood its ground and Slavich walked after coming to terms on an exit package. Now Capital Football is looking for its fourth chief executive in four years.
It's been talked about for so long that many in Canberra are refusing to believe an A-League Men's dream until they see the team run onto the field.
But while past attempts have fallen flat, the Australian Professional Leagues gave fans a reason to hope again in March when they announced the capital as one of two preferred expansion locations for the 2024-25 season.
Details are still being ironed out, but the team is on track to join the competition in less than 12 months. When that eventually happens, it will end more than a decade of wishful thinking, which started when Slavich launched an A-League4Canberra bid back in 2009.
There have been plenty of failed attempts in between, but now it is as close to a reality as it's been since the demise of the Canberra Cosmos.
"This is going to be a team built by Canberrans for Canberrans at the end of the day," said former APL boss Danny Townsend.
"That's an important position for us to take. It's not one that has been done in the expansion process. With all things you learn along the way and how to do things better or optimise the outcome.
"That's certainly how we're going about things in Canberra."
The greatest show in Australia this year was the Matildas and Canberrans had to sit on the sideline to watch.
The ACT government withdrew from Australia's bid to host the FIFA Women's World Cup four years ago, citing "exorbitant" fees involved in being a host city and the unlikelihood of getting a return on investment.
They're still wiping egg off their faces after that bold call, as Matildas fever swept the nation and the World Cup where almost 2 million people attended games.
Even the games between lower-ranked nations attracted crowds of 20,000 or more at venues around Australia. The government refused to budge on its reasoning, saying it wanted to invest in teams in Canberra and hosting the Matildas rather than unknown players.
The Civic dream is officially over. For now, anyway. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr unveiled his plans for a $500 million stadium to be built at Bruce within 10 years.
It was the final nail in the Civic coffin, with Barr signing a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Sports Commission - owners of Canberra Stadium - to work together on revitalising the precinct.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on the hook for at least $305 million, after he committed that much to Launceston and Hobart for stadium funding.
The ACT government has commissioned another stadium report - the sixth of its type since 2009 - to investigate the options at Bruce.
Barr's preference is to build a new stadium on the eastern side of the existing venue. That would avoid years of disruption caused by ongoing refurbishment at Canberra Stadium, and eliminate any restrictions involved in upgrading a 50-year-old site.
Will it be done by 2033? Well ... the first 10-year plan started in 2009, then was moved to 2020, then mid 2020s and now we're in the 2030s.
The sight of Brumbies players from every era linking arms on the Canberra Stadium turf was one that will be burnt into the memory of the Super Rugby club.
Legends, officials, fans and even one-game wonders came back together to farewell Garry Quinlivan after the long-time assistant manager died in October.
The man better known as "Quinzo" left a lasting impression on every player to have walked through the Brumbies doors since 1996.
The likes of Rod Macqueen, Rod Kafer, Stephen Larkham, Joe Roff, Owen Finegan and George Smith paid tribute to Quinlivan at an emotional ceremony at the stadium. Then every player and staff member followed his coffin for the length of the field, before belting out a special rendition of the team song.
Quinlivan's memory will live on. The club will have "Quinzo" embroidered on the inside collar of jerseys from next year.
"The early days were a bit like the wild west. There was no better person to have by your side than Quinzo," said Brumbies boss Phil Thomson.
"Quinzo taught me a lot about people. He didn't tolerate fools and he was quick to let me know if someone fell into that category."
The rugby league world stopped and held its breath when Corey Harawira-Naera fell to the turf at Homebush and had a seizure. Players from the Raiders and Rabbitohs formed a ring of protection around the back-rower to shield him from the television cameras and fans.
Harawira-Naera was rushed to hospital and the game was eventually restarted, but it was clear the result was always going to be the last thing on people's minds.
The New Zealand international hasn't played or trained since that night in May, with medical staff putting his long-term health ahead of career ambitions.
"I don't want to get my hopes up too early ... but everything's tracking in the right direction, which is positive," Harawira-Naera said in November.
"It's in the safe zone now [the troponin levels]. It's not out of the shit, but it's in the safe zone where [the cardiologist is] happy for me to tick that box, which is good."
Doctors are still deliberating about if he will be able to play at all, with his immediate career on hold. A meeting in January will determine when, or if, Harawira-Naera will play again. His heart still hasn't returned to its normal rhythm and the Raiders have started discussions about seeking salary cap relief in case Harawira-Naera is unable to play.
The Canberra basketball community was stunned when a long-time official was banned for life following a Basketball Australia investigation, which found she had engaged in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature towards a junior player.
Basketball ACT referred a historical complaint to Basketball Australia. The official was found guilty after an initial hearing, but both she and Basketball Australia appealed the punishment. The appeal was heard, and the punishment was upgraded to a lifetime ban from all roles in basketball.
The woman was issued a "notice of charge", alleging breaches which included engaging in harassment and/or abuse against a child by engaging in sexual activity or other inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature with a child.
She was also allegedly involved in "an intimate relationship with a child who was under the age of 18" and directly under the woman's supervision at the time.
ACT Policing was made aware of the investigation, but it's unclear if there will be further action taken.
Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the NRL off-season when they were arrested after a night out in Canberra.
The good mates were causing a ruckus and police had to step in, or so we were led to believe.
Wighton and Mitchell both declared their intention to fight the charges, and the court case was scheduled for a post-season circus in at the ACT Courts.
Nine months after the incident - which occurred after Wighton's 30th birthday celebrations - Wighton and Mitchell were all smiles when they walked out of court.
All charges were dismissed after revelations a senior police officer overseeing their arrest had given "false evidence".
The situation has triggered an internal investigation by ACT Policing, with footage of Wighton's behaviour inside a nightclub contradicting the reasoning for his removal.
Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner said he had repeatedly attempted to speak to the ACT Chief Police Officer to discuss the matter, but his concerns were ignored.
"I hope everyone knows and understands the seriousness of what's gone on," Mitchell said.
"Through the last 10 months, it's been really hard for myself. Not only myself but my family and what they've had to read and endure."
Kyrgios' year from hell: Nick Kyrgios played just one match this year, plagued by injuries after a breakout season in 2022. The Canberra star has been troubled be wrist, knee and foot problems. But - as Kyrgios has become accustomed to - it was far from uneventful. Kyrgios pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner, but Magistrate Beth Campbell dismissed the charge without conviction. A few months later, a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios' mother, Nill, and then stole Kyrgios' Tesla before the tennis star helped police track him down.
The 'Lord' says it's time to leave: Laurie Fisher is one of the greatest, and most respected figures in ACT rugby history. He started as a player, moved from teaching into coaching and stamped himself as one of the best forwards mentors in the world. But Fisher - better known as "Lord" - decided it was time to retire this year. He announced his decision to step away from full-time coaching, leaving a massive hole in the Brumbies organisation, and Australian rugby in general. But he's not completely lost. He's helping usher through the under-20s and has agreed to a role at Uni-Norths Owls.
Fans launch petition: Raiders fans are a passionate bunch, and some slight tweaks to the club's logo set them off this year. They launched a petition to have the changes overturned, with more than 1500 people signing up. It mattered little in the end, the Raiders have a new look for 2024.
Tributes flow for Dale Brede: The Canberra motor racing community mourned the loss of former V8 Supercars driver Dale Brede this year. Brede was an accomplished driver who competed seven times at the Bathurst 1000.
Race support for Ben Roberts-Smith: A quiet Queanbeyan Race Club meeting attracted national headlines when a race was dubbed the "We Support Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG Class 1 Handicap". As chatter started online, the club moved swiftly to change the name to "stop any controversy happening". The race was renamed the "Karabar Handicap".
Canberrans can't 'bet with mates': Gambling company Sportsbet surprised Canberra punters when they banned anyone from the capital from a popular group betting feature. Sportsbet were tight-lipped about the reasons for changing the "bet with mates" option, but it eventually emerged concerns about the industry and ACT government tax hikes were driving the changes.
The $1b AIS question: After years of neglect, the federal government is finally stepping up to the plate when it comes to the AIS. The Canberra Times revealed a $1 billion masterplan to move the institute to Queensland and the government launched an inquiry into the facility's future. It appears likely the AIS will now remain in Canberra, with upgraded facilities mooted for the "golden decade" of sport in Australia.
