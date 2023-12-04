The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Snowy Hydro told to clean up pollution problems inside park

By Peter Brewer
December 5 2023 - 5:30am
The Snowy Hydro project has struck another snag with the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) issuing it with a clean-up notice for contaminated drill and blast spoil within the Kosciuszko National Park.

