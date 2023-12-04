The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Summer hits Canberra as temperatures predicted to rise above 30

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
December 5 2023 - 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Summer has arrived with temperatures expected to hit a sunny 32 on Tuesday, followed by days of temperatures in the 30s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.