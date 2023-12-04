Summer hits Canberra as temperatures predicted to rise above 30

Summer has arrived with temperatures expected to hit a sunny 32 on Tuesday, followed by days of temperatures in the 30s.
But keep your umbrella close by because the sun is likely to be here only for a short spell this week.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said "a broad ridge of high pressure extends across the east while a trough over the western part of the continent extends to the state's southwest, drawing heat over much of the state".
"A coastal southerly wind change may bring a brief temperature relief along the southern coastal districts on Wednesday," the bureau said.
A sunny top of 33 is forecast for Wednesday before a possible shower on Thursday.
The bureau forecast a partly cloudy rest of the week with a high chance of a showers on Friday and a top of 34.
It comes after Canberra saw a wet start to the month with rain, thunderstorms and then hail hitting the capital over the weekend.
Temperatures are set to stay in the 30s until Sunday, when more rain and a top of 24 is forecast.
Fire danger has been rated as moderate for Tuesday but the UV index is at an 11 - extreme - so don't forget to slip, slop slap before heading outside.
