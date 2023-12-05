Higgins denies 'systematically deleting' texts with trial witnesses

Brittany Higgins has denied purposefully deleting text messages she sent to a number of people crucial to the Parliament House rape case.
"I'm suggesting you systematically went through and deleted communications you had with people who are witnesses and whose communications might have undone what you were saying to police and The Project," barrister Steven Whybrow SC said on Tuesday.
In February 2021, Ms Higgins publicly aired her allegation of being raped in a ministerial office, during a television interview with Lisa Wilkinson.
An aborted criminal trial, a dropped charge, an inquiry into the case and legal action would all follow, amid a continuing media circus.
Mr Lehrmann is suing the high-profile journalist and Network Ten over the broadcast, which he claims identified and defamed him as the unnamed perpetrator.
The Federal Court defamation trial has now entered its 9th day and could run for a month.
Ms Higgins returned to the witness box for what was set to be almost her third full day of cross-examination led by Mr Whybrow, representing Mr Lehrmann.
Mr Whybrow was previously warned Tuesday would be his last chance to press and make attempts to discredit the woman under questioning. That time constraint appeared to change at the new day's start.
"Although it is fair to say [the cross-examination] has not moved along at the speed of summer lightning, this is not entirely due to the mode of questioning adopted by the cross-examiner, and I do not consider the cross-examination has strayed beyond proper limits," Justice Michael Lee said.
The judge would later tell Ms Higgins she could shorten her time in the witness box if she listened to counsel questions, answered them carefully and didn't "make speeches".
However, Justice Lee also made clear Mr Whybrow's leash was not endless, at one stage hurrying along the barrister because a line of questioning "really does seem at the margin of things".
As Ms Higgins' evidence resumed on Tuesday, Mr Whybrow accused her of deleting text message exchanges with a number of people whose names have become familiar throughout the trial.
The court heard Ms Higgins had deleted messages with her housemate, a Parliament House security guard she messaged on the morning of the alleged rape to cancel a date, and her Bumble date from the night in question.
The woman denied any malice, said she preferred to keep her inboxes clean and that she had no intention of keeping contact with the two men.
Ms Higgins did admit purposefully deleting one photo she was "really ashamed of" before handing her phone to police.
The photo, she told the court, was of her wearing a "make America great again" hat someone had placed on her head.
Ms Higgins said she "would have loved" to have retained messages sent to former staffer colleagues Lauren Gain and Nicky Hamer.
"If anything, they would have helped me. So, I wish they were in existence," Ms Higgins said.
The court also heard communications with senators Michaelia Cash and Linda Reynolds, Ms Higgins' former parliamentary bosses, were deleted "much later down the track".
However, the woman again said this had not been "malicious".
She attributed much of the lost communication to having five phones in five years and different iCloud accounts.
"Things just got lost," Ms Higgins said.
"I wasn't very good with maintaining my data over this time."
Ms Higgins defended having "accidentally" deleted a 2019 message to former partner Ben Dillaway, telling him she was not planning to pursue a criminal charge and "it's all beyond strange".
While Mr Whybrow said the text was intentionally deleted because it contradicting her account to The Project, Ms Higgins said she was glad it existed because "it actually corroborates my stuff".
No findings have been made against Mr Lehrmann, who has always denied raping Ms Higgins in March 2019 when the pair worked for the then-defence industry minister. The charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent levelled at him was dropped.
The trial continues.
