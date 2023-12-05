Young man dies in South Coast pool

A young man has died after being found unconscious at a swimming pool on the south coast.
Police said emergency services were called to a holiday resort on George Bass Drive in Tomakin, 15 kilometres south of Batemans Bay, about 8pm on Monday.
The man, thought to be in his 20s, was apparently unconscious in the pool. He was pulled out but paramedics' attempts to resuscitate him failed.
The police said on Tuesday morning that he had not been formally identified.
They were investigating the death but said it wasn't being treated as suspicious.
A report will be sent to the coroner.
