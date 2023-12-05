The Canberra Times
'Not aware': ICU doctor says he would have reviewed Rozalia if knew full picture

By Lanie Tindale
December 5 2023 - 12:57pm
An intensive care doctor who saw Rozalia Spadafora on the morning she died said he would have properly reviewed her if he had known the full picture of her health.

