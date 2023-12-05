Some of the first new King Charles III coins just hit select ACT tills

A new chapter has begun in Australian social history with coins featuring King Charles III going into circulation - and retailers at Cooleman Court have become among the first in the nation to slip them into their cash registers.
It is the first time in 70 years that a monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on the "heads" or obverse side of an Australian coin.
A total of 3.5 million $1 King Charles III coins have been delivered to banks and will start to end up in wallets and purses around Australia as they make their way through shops and other outlets.
The obverse side of an Australian coin is traditionally struck with an image of the reigning monarch, King Charles III now replacing his late mother in the wake of her death in September last year.
The federal government has said other denominations featuring King Charles will be progressively released next year, based on bank demand.
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the new King Charles coins had been a long time coming.
"Australia has been anticipating the new King Charles coins since the passing of the Queen in 2022," he said.
"Crafting them has certainly been a big part of life for our team at the Mint, and it's finally happened - the King has left the building and is on his way into the public mainstream. We should start seeing them in our change very, very soon."
Mr Gordon said it was a significant change in the social history of Australia.
"The majority of Australians have only ever seen the image of Queen Elizabeth II on our currency," he said.
"The Queen ruled for 70 years. Most people in the Australia have never seen another monarch represented on their coins. The last time the effigy was changed was upon King George VI's death in 1952."
Mr Gordon did his bit to get the new coins circulating through the economy on Tuesday.
He used $200 of his own money - which were 200 $1 King Charles coins - to purchase gifts from Cooleman Court retailers to be donated to the Pack the Bus Christmas charity drive for those less fortunate in Canberra.
Mr Gordon's first purchase was a CD from Songland Records, 30 of the new coins tinkling into the cash register of owner Brian "Frog" Harris.
Mr Harris was honoured to be among the first retailers in the nation to handle the new coins, which represent a new era in Australian coins.
"Songland loves cash and we've always been a great supporter, and will continue to be a great supporter, of cash," he said.
"We feel very honoured to actually have the first coins, the new King Charles III coins, here. So, yeah, very, very happy."
Communities at Work has partnered with MIX106.3 and Transport Canberra on the Pack the Bus fundraising drive. A bus is being packed with essential food items, toys and gifts for families and individuals in need.
As part of his contribution to Pack the Bus, Mr Gordon spent his $200 in coins at several Cooleman Court businesses including the Cooleman Court Beauty Centre, where he bought a manicure set; the B Eco Family store, where he bought a puzzle; and the Nextra Newsagency, where he bought items including a candle.
B Eco Family owner Olga Imbriano said it was incredible to get some of the new coins.
"Any maybe it will get people to pay more cash to get some of those shiny coins into their hands," she said.
It wasn't long before the coins were on the move.
Libby Lawler, from Hobart, who is visiting family in Canberra, received four of the King Charles coins in her change from the newsagency, almost as soon as Mr Gordon had paid for his items with them.
"It's a big surprise and these will be going to my grandchildren," she said.
The new effigy was designed by British coin designer Dan Thorne. Once the model had been received by the Royal Australian Mint, in-house coin designers modified the design to make sure it would work on all Australian currency. The model underwent months of testing and through a number of adjustments before the final effigy was determined.
As for coins with The Queen's effigy? All coins currently in circulation remain legal tender, regardless of the fact that the monarch has changed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.