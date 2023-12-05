The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Some of the first new King Charles III coins just hit select ACT tills

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
December 6 2023 - 5:30am
A new chapter has begun in Australian social history with coins featuring King Charles III going into circulation - and retailers at Cooleman Court have become among the first in the nation to slip them into their cash registers.

Journalist

Journalist

