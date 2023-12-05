Doctor defends delay sharing test result, denies conversation with nurse

A paediatric doctor has defended not sharing pathology results that revealed a five-year-old was critically ill with the child's treating team.
Dr Jade Stewart gave evidence at the coronial inquest of five-year-old Rozalia Spadafora on Tuesday via audio-visual link.
Nurse Sarah Retford previously told the court she informed Dr Stewart that Rozalia had returned a high troponin result on the morning of July 5, 2022, almost immediately after finding the result written on a post-it note on Rozalia's bedside table.
There was a four-hour delay in Ms Retford finding the note and Rozalia's paediatrician, Dr Anne Mitchell, being told.
A troponin test is usually used to see whether adults are in cardiac distress or having a heart attack.
Dr Stewart said that in combination with a positive Influenza A test result, the troponin result suggested Rozalia had myocarditis - the condition she is believed to have died from.
She claimed to overhear Ms Retford discussing Rozalia with nurse Lucinda Reumer while the girl was receiving an ultrasound. She said that was when she discovered the troponin result.
This evidence conflicts with that of the two nurses.
Counsel assisting the coroner Michael Fordham SC suggested to Dr Stewart that she spoke with nurse Lucinda Reumer at around 10.30am and Ms Retford at about 10.37am about Rozalia.
Dr Stewart strongly denied this, and said she did not have a conversation with either nurse about Rozalia before 11.30am.
That was still about 30 to 45 minutes before she told paediatric consultant Dr Anne Mitchell about the troponin result.
Counsel assisting the coroner Michael Fordham SC asked Dr Stewart:
"Given the serious consequences [of that result and the influenza A diagnosis] do you think you should have checked to make sure someone was acting upon [it]?"
Dr Stewart replied:
"No I don't believe so ... doctors should be entitled to believe that the safety net processes are in place.
"I was therefore very shocked to discover that [Dr Anne Mitchell] had not been notified."
Dr Stewart said she told Dr Mitchell about the result about 12pm, when she realised Dr Mitchell was not aware of it.
"[It] became clear that I didn't think Anne knew the troponin result because she wasn't speaking as if this was a child with myocarditis," Dr Stewart said.
Dr Stewart will continue to give evidence on Tuesday afternoon.
