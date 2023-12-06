Pinning down an interview with the man of the season was no easy feat.
Our first meeting was postponed due to a blizzard that ripped through the North Pole, and then two weeks later, an elf shortage at HQ sent the team into disarray, further delaying our appointment.
When I finally sat down with the one and only Santa Claus, his doting wife, Mrs Claus, poured me a hot choccie and, over a slice of Christmas cake or two, we dove deep into conversation.
It mustn't be easy keeping so many children happy each year. Have you ever faltered in your annual endeavour?
Ah well, I find that each year presents its own unique challenges.
In 2019, I was up against bushfires in Australia, and over the following two years, travel regulations imposed by COVID-19 meant I had to jump through a lot more hoops than usual to get from A to B.
But while these tough times might have changed the nature of Christmas for some, I always did my best to make sure as many children as possible were still smiling on Christmas Day.
For those stuck on what to ask for, what are the most common present requests you've received this year?
Ah, the joys of reading over the wish lists I receive! Over the years, I've had everything from socks to motorbikes, and this year is no different. Lego is always popular, and so too is a backyard cricket set, though socks and undies always reign supreme!
What would you fill your own stocking with?
Oh ho, ho, ho, if I could gift myself a holiday, I would! Somewhere warm would be wonderful, a tropical island perhaps! I dream of escaping the perpetual snow.
Milk or beer? Shortbread or sausage roll? What do you really want people to leave out for you?
My reindeer need nourishment more so than I do. After all, they're the ones doing all the heavy lifting.
Plenty of water and a few carrots to munch on keep them going.
Personally, I enjoy a glass of milk and a fruit mince tart. Though you Aussies tend to spoil me with beer, which I must admit, in moderation, also goes down a treat!
The festive season is here. And as Andy Williams' classic 1963 Christmas song reminds us, "It's the most wonderful time of the year".
But it's often also the most stressful, busy and tiring.
This year, a leading mental health expert is encouraging Australians to take back the season.
"While Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, it can take over your life and easily get out of hand," Tracy Horton said.
"It's been a big year for many families in Australia, and now, with another interest rate rise just before Christmas, I think we will see a lot less, 'ho, ho, ho', and a considerable amount of, 'oh, no, no, no'."
According to Tracy, it's important for people to regain control of the impact the silly season can have on our mental health and bank balance.
Christmas is about giving and it was never intended to financially stress anyone.- Tracy Horton
"As a culture, we have to observe the tradition and, this year in particular, try and find ways to enjoy the festive experience with less money and less stress," she said.
Here are some ways to help reduce the cost and strain of Christmas.
"We are lucky that Christmas is our summer, so why don't we do away with the big roasts and traditional meals just this once and leave that to our English cousins who can't go without," Tracy said.
"Instead, let's do light food, finger food, grazing platters, cold meats and seafood. Let's serve it outside and enjoy the fresh breeze and sun.
"The benefits of this are many: less electricity is used, everyone will be happier with a good dose of vitamin D, and the food will be simple, cheaper and stress-free."
"Go shopping with an understanding of the amount you can spend and watch out for buy now pay later schemes and credit card payments," Tracy said. "While they may be easy in December, they will leave you crying and stressed in January.
"Plan to have all the shopping done on time so you don't grab expensive last-minute gifts. These are budget killers."
Secret Santa can take the sting out of the cost of Christmas, only to prove painful because of the logistics.
Websites or apps such as Elfster can help simplify everything by doing an anonymous draw for you, as well as including other clever features such as letting you ask secret Q&As of individuals or the whole group.
International Country Director at Triple P - Positive Parenting Program Carol Markie-Dadds said that with many Australian families needing to tighten their belts, parents and carers may feel stressed and pressured to provide a happy festive season for their children.
"One of the best ways families can create a positive, nurturing environment is by focusing on building connections these holidays," she said.
"Giving your undivided attention to your child is a great way to help them feel special and will strengthen your relationship in the years to come.
"Best of all, it's free and can even be used as a creative present, such as giving your children a 'gift voucher' to spend time doing the things you both enjoy, like cuddling on the couch reading a book together, doing an outdoor activity, or playing a game."
"The cry of most adult Aussies is, 'I am too time-poor', but if we can find some time, then a very efficient way to save money is to make our own gifts," Tracy said. "Little containers of encouraging notes or vouchers for people to cash in with you over the year also make great gifts.
"Write thoughtful cards. Writing is such a powerful gift. Christmas is about giving, and it was never intended to financially stress anyone."
"The best traditions are often free or low cost - think visiting local light displays, holiday parades, or having a themed movie night at home," Carol said.
"Children can feel a sense of family belonging and have lots of fun with family traditions, as well as adding new ones."
Carol suggests having a festive baking session or letting your kids create a song playlist for holiday festivities.
Procrastination has its pros and cons.
One of its pros is that it gives you the maximum possible thinking time to come up with ideas.
The downside is if you leave things too late, you won't have enough time to execute those ideas adequately.
In the case of Christmas shopping, you may also find specific items are sold out. The 1996 film Jingle All the Way was based on this premise.
The plot revolves around a father who promises his young son the exact action figure he'd asked for but finds no alternatives when the popular toy is completely sold out.
There are still many options if you're looking to meet your social obligations and don't want to end up in the same position.
One of those is gift cards or vouchers. They're more personal than cash but provide greater freedom than accidentally getting the 'wrong' gift. Be mindful of a possible expiry period, though.
This could include a local gift card if there's one that's valid at participating stores in the area where they live, and it will encourage them to shop locally. It may also be an interesting talking point.
The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) collaborated with market research firm Roy Morgan to conduct a survey that found about 18 per cent of respondents intended to buy gift cards as Christmas presents.
That was only just behind the 20 per cent who said they intended to give toys and ahead of the 16 per cent who said they'd most likely be giving more practical items like clothing, shoes and sleepwear.
In terms of toys, retailers stock up heavily in the pre-Christmas period, so unless you made a difficult-to-keep promise, you should have a lot to choose from.
You will, however, want to think about what the intended recipient already has, how suitable it is for where they live, its age-appropriateness and whether it may be a hazard to any younger siblings.
Stuffed toys or books in the right age range are often good presents, or perhaps you know children who are more into action or electronics.
When it comes to clothing, ask the parents what size they are. Whoever does their washing will likely know (or can easily and discretely double-check).
In the same survey, the summary of which was published in early November, three-quarters of respondents said they'd probably shop for Christmas gifts at the same time as last year, while a fifth aspired to get their shopping done earlier.
Additionally, only one-third of shopping was expected to be online, with the rest done in-store.
Meanwhile, the expected average spend per gift shopper is down a little on last year, predicted to be around $650, whereas the figure for last year was about $700.
The survey somewhat explained this prediction with results that said 30 per cent of shoppers planned to reduce their Christmas gifting spending in 2023, 61 per cent intended to spend the same as last year, and only 9 per cent intended to spend more overall.
ARA CEO Paul Zahra said this was consistent with what most people may have anticipated. "Many Australians are under significant financial pressure, and their Christmas gifting behaviour will reflect this," Mr Zahra said. "A big part of their buying mentality will be geared towards bang for their buck.
"Shoppers will actively seek out good deals, but they're still looking for gifts that reflect their personal values."
With shoppers spending more on Black Friday this year than ever (having spent less than usual in October), Mr Zahra's statement about seeking value holds true.
However, that predicted figure for total spending per Christmas shopper may be well off the mark, as people may have spent more. It just depends on who they've been spending that money on.