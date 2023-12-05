'Guarded secret': Peter Pan Broadway hit makes Aussie debut in Canberra

Before there was Neverland, Captain Hook and Tinkerbell, there was a nameless orphan who is the focus of a Broadway production.
The smash hit Broadway production and winner of five Tony Awards, Peter and the Starcatcher is set to make its Australian debut at the Canberra Theatre next year, with tickets going on sale this month. It tells the untold story of Neverland and acts as a prequel to J.M. Barrie's Peter and Wendy.
Originally developed by Disney Theatrical Group, written by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with music by Wayne Barker, this all-new production is being reimagined by Australia's Dead Puppet Society. It is a major achievement for Brisbane-based production house which, in an Australian first, has been granted a licence by Disney Theatrical Group to stage a new version.
Dead Puppet Society house are acclaimed for creating visually astounding worlds and this latest production, with director David Morton at the helm, hopes to blur the lines between reality and fantasy, traversing oceans of mystical mermaids, and lands of curious creatures.
"Nearly everyone knows the tale of Peter Pan, but Peter and Wendy's origin story has been a much more closely guarded secret," Morton said.
"Rick Elice's incredible play takes the characters we know and love and charts the course they take to Neverland and into the classics when a group of lost orphans, moustachioed pirates, and Wendy's mother Molly collide over a trunk full of Starstuff, the most powerful substance on earth.
"This lightning-paced, whimsical show was a mega hit on Broadway. To have the opportunity to bring an all-new production to Australian audiences, reimagined with Dead Puppet Society's approach to design-led theatre and stagecraft, is both an honour and a dream come true.
"Ultimately this is a story of villains finding their heroes, of timeless friendships, and fates that can't be avoided. But don't be fooled ... this isn't just a show for young people, it's for the young at heart, and anyone else who never wanted to grow up."
Peter and the Starcatcher will premiere at Canberra Theatre Centre in October 2024 before seasons at Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre, Sydney's Capitol Theatre and the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.
"Peter and the Starcatcher holds a very special place in the hearts of all of us at Disney Theatrical," Disney Theatrical Group's Felipe Gamba said.
"The artists involved in crafting this brilliant play - playwright Rick Elice, original directors Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and their entire team, created a unique and memorable world of theatrical inventiveness out of a bucket, a piece of rope and a ladder. Their vision conquered hearts off and on Broadway, around the United States and various international territories.
"Very fitting to have our play now in the incredibly talented hands of Dead Puppet Society, who will lend their own masterful ability to conjure up imaginative worlds on stage to deliver a brand-new production of it for Australian audiences. We are thrilled to see this come together."
Tickets are now on sale for Melbourne, and Canberra will go on sale on December 13 at peterandthestarcatcher.com.au. A waitlist is available for Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.
