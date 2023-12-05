The Canberra Times
Independent reviewer appointed to probe Davis allegation handling

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated December 5 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:15pm
A former Australian Public Service commissioner and Medicare chief executive has been appointed to lead an independent review of the way allegations against Johnathan Davis were handled.

