The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Predator jailed for 'abhorrent' attack of young girl cycling home from school

HN
By Hannah Neale
December 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture of Anthony James Kenyon taken just after the crime. Picture supplied
A picture of Anthony James Kenyon taken just after the crime. Picture supplied

A "sexual predator" will remain behind bars for the "entirely abhorrent" choking and indecent assault of a "wonderful, brave" 12-year-old girl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help