The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra

The three moments set to define Prime Minister's XI's status in Australia

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Prime Minister's XI's new status as a genuine Test selection trial is set to go on the line this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.