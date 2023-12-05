The three moments set to define Prime Minister's XI's status in Australia

The Prime Minister's XI's new status as a genuine Test selection trial is set to go on the line this week.
It won't happen at Manuka Oval, however, but will instead take place 1200 kilometres away when the Brisbane Heat host the Melbourne Stars on Thursday.
That will be when fans receive an insight into where the PM's XI fixture really sits in the pecking order.
Fast bowler Michael Neser was ruled out of this week's clash against Pakistan in Canberra on Monday afternoon with rib soreness.
Officials will consult with Brisbane Heat medical staff to determine his return. As a result, all eyes will be on the Gabba on Thursday night when the Heat launch the new Big Bash season.
The status of the PM's XI has become a contentious issue in recent weeks after BBL sides expressed frustration at losing some of their biggest names for the first week of the tournament.
Brisbane captain Usman Khawaja even went as far as to say the time-honoured international tour match is devaluing the domestic Twenty20 league.
If Neser lines up on Thursday, or even for the Heat's second game on Saturday, it will be clear the BBL franchises have managed to shift Cricket Australia's stance.
With Neser out, young bowler Jordan Buckingham receives his shot.
"He's only really young in his career," skipper Nathan McSweeney said. "He's played for two seasons now. The thing I'm most impressed with is his attitude and effort. He doesn't leave any stone unturned and he will keep coming all day."
Speaking of fast bowlers, ACT fans are unlikely to see star all-rounder Cameron Green in full flight this week after McSweeney confirmed the youngster will be placed on an overs restriction.
The 24-year-old has had a difficult 2023 and was dropped from the Australian team during the Ashes.
Selectors have challenged Green to prove he belongs in the Test arena with a series of dominant performances at Sheffield Shield and international level, and this week's clash shapes as a prime opportunity to fight his way back into the national side. There is a desire, however, to ensure the all-rounder does not get injured this week.
"I'll be surprised if Cam Green bowls plenty of overs," McSweeney said. "He has potential opportunities this summer and wants to be fresh for them. Hopefully we see plenty of him with the bat, I'm not sure we'll see much of him with the ball."
McSweeney won't be the only player to keep a close eye on Green throughout the next four days, with Pakistan skipper Shan Masood identifying the all-rounder as a major threat.
While he faces an overs restriction with the ball, the Western Australian will be given free reign with the bat and Masood said his bowlers must be on high alert.
"Cameron Green is [a player] that's in the full team that we'll have to look out for," Masood said. "He's got all the potential to be a world-class all-rounder and we're looking forward to coming up against him."
Green isn't the only Test aspirant in the side, with three men fighting to replace David Warner next year.
Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris will open this week, with Matt Renshaw also in the PM's XI team.
The race to replace Warner was thrust into the spotlight this week after Mitchell Johnson questioned the opener's plans to retire after the Sydney Test in an explosive column for the West Australian.
McSweeney hasn't felt the need to raise the topic with his players, the group well aware of what's on the line.
"No doubt a few of the boys have been thinking about [the bat off]," McSweeney said. "I'm sure they just want to go out there and try enjoy the game of cricket and let the results take care of themselves."
Masood has observed the Warner controversy from afar and fears his team will bear the brunt of the backlash next week.
Johnson's comments are sure to have lit a fire in the opener's belly and Pakistan will be on high alert when he walks out to bat in Perth.
"It's going to be an emotional series for him," Masood said. "He's been a great servant to world cricket, not just Australian cricket. We wish him all the best with whatever he chooses to do, he's been a great ambassador to the game.
"He's one of their main players and we'd like to get him out as early as possible. We wish him all the best but hopefully can provide him with a challenging series."
