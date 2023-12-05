Canberra's Labor and Liberal deputies clash

The ACT's Deputy Chief Minister has called into question the political views of her new opposition counterpart.
Leanne Castley was elected by the Canberra Liberals party room on Monday to take over as deputy leader from Jeremy Hanson following a spill of the deputy position.
Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry said the Canberra Liberals had described Ms Castley as a moderate.
"I think it's interesting that the Canberra Liberals are describing Leanne Castley as a moderate when that's not the case at all," Ms Berry said.
"She doesn't support marriage equality, as far as I'm aware she doesn't support abortion and hasn't supported the Voice."
But Ms Castley said the comments from Ms Berry were not correct.
"These comments are simply embarrassing from the Deputy Chief Minister, not to mention untrue and are once again the same tired old lines from a tired old government," she said.
Ms Castley does support marriage equality and a women's right to choose.
The Canberra Liberals have not specifically described Ms Castley as a moderate. Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee is a moderate and said it was important the leadership team for the Liberals was "in lockstep".
Mr Hanson has aligned himself with conservatives in the party but has previously been depicted as a moderate.
Ms Castley is the third deputy leader for the Canberra Liberals in this Assembly term. Ms Berry has been the Deputy Chief Minister since October 2016.
"I've worked pretty closely with the previous two so I don't think that will be an issue for me going forward but it does obviously question the stability of the leadership within the Liberal party," Ms Berry said.
Ms Berry, who is also the Minister for Women, was asked about having more women in positions of power.
"I think having women in positions of power is a good thing but having women who are progressive is much more meaningful than having women in positions of power who are conservatives," she said.
Ms Castley criticised these comments.
"It is disgraceful for the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women to imply that the only women who should be in positions of power are those who are 'progressive' or share the same world view of her," she said.
