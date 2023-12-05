A welcome reprieve on interest rates

Borrowers around the country would have breathed a collective sigh of relief on Tuesday when the recently appointed Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock announced the board had kept interest rates on hold.
While, given better than expected monthly inflation data last week, this was not unexpected, nobody could definitely rule out an increase when the board met.
Ms Bullock has proven, if anything, to be even more hawkish on rates than her predecessor Dr Lowe. She has repeatedly said the RBA would do whatever it took to get the inflation rate back to within the two to three per cent target band as quickly as possible.
Alarm bells rang late last week when, during a speech in Hong Kong, the governor said Australians were not doing it tough and dismissed calls for relief as "political noise".
Those remarks came after criticism of November's 13th rate hike since May 2022 which some pundits said was probably unwarranted.
Coming on top of her previous statement that unemployment would have to go back above four per cent from its near-record low this was seen by critics as a "let them eat cake" moment. Governors of the RBA are remunerated at a level well above what the Prime Minister earns and what average wage and salary earners can only dream of.
During his final year office Dr Lowe earnt $1,147,454 in salary, superannuation and bonuses. Ms Bullock, during her last year as the deputy governor, earnt $828,313 - up 12 per cent from the previous year.
The RBA has more than 171 "highly paid" staff who earn more than $240,000 a year.
Given the median salary is $79,800 and the minimum wage is just $45,905.60 Ms Bullock and her colleagues would be well advised to choose their words more carefully.
Last week's remarks were widely interpreted as evidence the new governor was out of touch with what is happening in the broader community.
The reality is home borrowers are thousands of dollars a month worse off as a result of 13 interest rate hikes and stagnating wages. Renters have been affected just as badly given landlords routinely increase rents in order to cover rising costs.
Those on welfare, pensions and other fixed incomes are suffering disproportionately as a result of the soaring food, electricity and petrol prices that are adding to cost of living woes.
While it is unlikely the government will bow to pressure to announce additional cost-of-living relief in next week's mid-year budget statement, that decision will come at a political cost.
It has slumped in the polls as a result of recent missteps and some on the backbench will be lobbying for a cash splash to win over the punters.
While they won't get their way, given Dr Chalmers's commitment to keeping fiscal policy aligned with monetary policy, the government is driving up inflation in other ways.
The most obvious is the record level of migration. Although credited with keeping the country out of recession this is putting pressure on housing prices, infrastructure and essential goods and services.
The government may strike a better balance by cutting back on the migrant intake while, at the same time, providing targeted relief to those at the bottom of the income pyramid, who are doing the struggling most in the battle against the inflation dragon.
And, in the longer term, the stage-three tax cuts due to come into effect in 2024 and which will also have an inflationary effect, surely need to be reviewed.
What, after all, is the point of robbing the poor to give to the rich? Is that what Australia has become?
