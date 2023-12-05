'I'm done. I've had my fun': Canberra cycling star calls time on career

As an elite athlete you're never totally happy with the results, but Nathan Hart was proud of the fact he was able to squeeze every last drop out of his career.
The Canberra cyclist called time on his 10 years in the Australian track squad, having been a mainstay of the men's sprint team for most of the decade.
He rode at two Olympic Games, won a World Cup crown and claimed a bronze medal against the odds at the world championships in 2020.
The 30-year-old was originally spotted by legendary ACT Academy of Sport cycling coach Glenn Doney as a teenager before moving to Adelaide to join the national program in 2013.
There he established himself as the "first wheel" of the men's sprint team.
He had limited opportunities in 2022 after catching COVID-19 at the wrong time and now he's bowed out with the sprint depth at the best he's seen in his time with the Australian program.
His focus will switch to finishing his Bachelor of Project Management at the University of Adelaide - while also planning his wedding with fiancee Sarah.
"I'm done. I've had my fun," he said with a laugh.
"I'm proud of what I've achieved. I've represented Australia at two Olympic Games and two Commonwealth Games, and multiple world championships.
"As an elite athlete you always want more as results go along the way, but I can truly say and I know in myself that I got everything out of myself - my training, in my racing and how I applied myself to race days and getting the best out of myself in any given race.
"I'm proud of what I've achieved."
Hart counted his two Olympics as the highlights of his career, where he came agonisingly close to two medals - finishing fourth in the team sprint at both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.
He won the gold medal in the men's individual sprint at the World Cup in New Zealand in 2019, while he finished third in the team sprint at the 2020 world championships - despite missing their best rider due to injury.
"I know the results weren't there in terms of a medal or winning, but I'd still say the pinnacle of my career was representing Australia at Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics," Hart said.
"You always want more but with the plan the team put in place I can honestly say we did everything to get the best result possible and it didn't come off.
"As far as results go, my other highlight was winning the individual sprint at the World Cup at Cambridge.
"Probably the other one was my first and only world champs medal in 2020 in Berlin just pre-COVID.
"We really fought hard for it and Matt Glaetzer wasn't able to race there because he was injured so we really had our backs up against the wall and fought hard for it that day."
