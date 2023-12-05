The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Two house fires, four days apart, investigated as arson

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two recent suspicious Canberra house fires, one in Kambah and another in Weetangera, remain as active arson investigations by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.