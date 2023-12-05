Two house fires, four days apart, investigated as arson

Two recent suspicious Canberra house fires, one in Kambah and another in Weetangera, remain as active arson investigations by police.
The Kambah fire on Marconi Crescent started around 4.15pm on Thursday, November 30. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof of the property.
The blaze took several hours to be fully extinguished and firefighters stayed on the scene for several hours thereafter to monitor for hotspots.
No-one was inside the house but a family dog had to be rescued by a professional dog handler.
Marconi Crescent was closed in both directions from Inkster Street to Lascelles Circuit as firefighters brought in an aerial appliance.
The double-storey home backs onto a building site and is opposite Taylor Primary School.
The Weetangera fire in Packer Street started around 7.30pm on Sunday, December 3.
One person was in the home at the time of the fire and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A second person was located unharmed in a granny flat at the rear of the property.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they searched the property - which had sustained significant damage - and then found sufficient evidence to hand the matter over to police for further investigation.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
