Risk review: Don't become a statistic when travelling overseas

I also think it's interesting to take note of what isn't in the report - or, more specifically, which countries aren't towards the top of any of the 11 categories of assistance. The destination most visited by Aussies, New Zealand, is only in a single category (seven people aided for drug-related arrests), probably because it's relatively safe and because people feel less need to ask for help. The fourth most popular destination, the UK, is only included in the category for lost or stolen passports, while the ninth most popular country, Japan, is not listed at all, confirming the country's reputation for safety.