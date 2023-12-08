Risk review: Don't become a statistic when travelling overseas

Where are you more likely to be robbed overseas? Where are you more likely to be assaulted, arrested, or even imprisoned?
Some countries have reputations for being more dangerous or stricter, but often these can be preconceptions that aren't supported by the data. For those of us who like to look at the statistics (nerd alert), the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade releases a report each year with the number of Australians they had to help - and this year's has just come out.
What the Consular State of Play report shows overall is that, in the financial year to June 2023, the number of serious overseas consular cases continued to rise after the pandemic. With a total of 8471 cases for the year, that's an average of one an hour. And it's just below the last non-COVID year, when 9113 people were helped.
When you start to break it down a bit, though, there are some interesting trends in how things have changed since before the coronavirus.
The number of serious illnesses and hospitalisations has dropped, but there's been a big jump in the number of non-COVID repatriations, along with a notable increase in the number of deaths. The sum of all these cases for each year is about the same, so it does raise a question about whether the statistics suggest health issues overseas are becoming more severe.
The general category of "welfare" has not only seen a rise, but now makes up about 40 per cent of all non-crisis consular cases. Although it's not explicitly linked to that statistic, accompanying the report is a quote from Cristina, a case officer in the Australian embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, who I think shares something quite telling.
"One of the main factors that has had an impact on me since commencing at the embassy is the increase of Australians with mental health issues," Cristina says.
"I have seen how this health problem does not discriminate by social status or age. It can affect anyone, whether impacted by an emotional situation or a substance abuse scenario.
"My role liaising with external stakeholders is key to resolving situations that Australians may find themselves in overseas. Many times, these stakeholders have tirelessly assisted us, such as locating the whereabouts of Australians who may be in danger of causing self-harm."
Turning to the breakdown of cases by country, it's no surprise that generally there are higher numbers in destinations that more Australians visit. But, within that, we can definitely see data that supports some travel preconceptions.
Top of the list for thefts is Brazil followed by Italy, both notorious for crime. The most consular cases for assaults were in Thailand and Indonesia (let's assume Bali), where alcohol is a large part of the experience for many young tourists. The US is at the top for immigration detention cases, probably no surprise for anyone who's been questioned as they're trying to enter the country. And the most cases for both arrests and imprisonments were in China, where authorities are known to be less lenient for even minor transgressions.
Jumping out at me when I first looked at the report was the high number of consular cases in the Philippines. Despite being only the 11th most visited country by Australians, it had the highest number of general welfare cases, the second highest number of deaths, and the third highest number of serious illness and hospitalisation cases. While it may seem a bit alarming, the explanation is most likely that there's an increasing number of older people travelling to or retiring in the country.
So, Michael, is there any good news? Well, that's a great question, thanks for asking!
According to the data, there's been a big decrease in the number of arrests, imprisonments, and immigration detention cases compared to before the pandemic, and there's also been a drop in all categories involving a crime against an Australian traveller overseas. So, does that mean we are becoming better behaved and the world is becoming safer? It's a nice thought but we probably can't draw that conclusion from this data. But let's see if the trend holds in future years because there could be something going on there.
I also think it's interesting to take note of what isn't in the report - or, more specifically, which countries aren't towards the top of any of the 11 categories of assistance. The destination most visited by Aussies, New Zealand, is only in a single category (seven people aided for drug-related arrests), probably because it's relatively safe and because people feel less need to ask for help. The fourth most popular destination, the UK, is only included in the category for lost or stolen passports, while the ninth most popular country, Japan, is not listed at all, confirming the country's reputation for safety.
I find all this data fascinating because it paints quite a broad picture of where and why Australians fall into trouble overseas. But a reminder, it's only part of the story. There are tens of thousands of people each year who run into problems that aren't serious enough to call DFAT. And, in many circumstances, insurance companies will take care of the situation before consular assistance is needed.
The Consular State of Play report reinforces the message, "if you can't afford travel insurance, you can't afford to travel", and it's a good point. After all, who wants to end up as a statistic?
