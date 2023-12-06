The Canberra Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Work to begin on long-awaited Anzac Park East redevelopment

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
December 7 2023 - 5:30am
The redevelopment of Anzac Park East has been approved, six years after the developer purchased the prominent site.

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

