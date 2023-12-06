Work to begin on long-awaited Anzac Park East redevelopment

The redevelopment of Anzac Park East has been approved, six years after the developer purchased the prominent site.
The National Capital Authority granted works approval for Amalgamated Property Group's residential and office plans, which were submitted in late 2022.
A nine-storey office building will replace the now-demolished Anzac Park East block and a residential component with 345 apartments will also be built.
It is a momentous step forward for the site, on the corner of Anzac Parade and Parkes Way, which previously housed one of two "portal buildings" that framed the view from Parliament House to the Australian War Memorial for almost 50 years.
"Anzac Park East will help to bring to life the vision of Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahony Griffin for this historically significant site in the nation's capital," a spokesperson for the National Capital Authority said.
Before it was demolished, Anzac Park East had sat vacant for about two decades and was understood to be in a state of disrepair and contaminated with asbestos.
Amalgamated Property Group paid $34.3 million for the site in 2017.
Anzac Park West, the other portal building, sold to EG Funds Management Pty Ltd around the same time.
Amalgamated Property Group declined an interview but provided a statement from general manager Phil O'Brien who said the company was on an "exciting trajectory".
The National Capital Authority received 35 submissions during its consultation period.
Two submissions noted general support for the proposal, while the remainder included concerns about the height and design of the buildings, the scale of the development, a lack of parking and possible traffic congestion.
On the issue of building heights, the authority said the parts of the building that exceeded the limit were plant equipment located on the roof.
It found the plant equipment was recessed and would not be visible from the street and was therefore consistent with the objectives of the site.
One submission noted the plans represented "overdevelopment of the site" and that five residential buildings was "far in excess of what could be deemed reasonable".
In response the National Capital Authority said the proposal was consistent with the urban context of the site and the scale of the development would complement surrounding buildings.
"The proposed development will accommodate growth in Canberra and contribute to a compact, sustainable city that fosters a healthy community, and offers increased employment in the central national area," it stated.
Early construction works have already begun on the office building, which will include about 17,000 square metres of net lettable area and has been designed to reference the original Anzac Park East building.
The developer is targeting a 5.5-star rating under the National Australian Built Environment Rating System and 5 stars under the Green Stars program. To do this, the office building will have a fully electrified plant system and will run on a 100 per cent green electricity supply.
Next to the office block will be five residential buildings up to eight storeys high. Housing types will range from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.
Amalgamated Property Group aims to complete the entire precinct in late 2025.
A retail village has also been incorporated into the plans, as well as a landscaped park for residents and workers.
As a condition of the 2017 sale, Amalgamated Property Group was required to begin redevelopment works no later than four years after the completion of the sale.
In its works approval submission, the developer stated it had met the requirement as demolition had been completed.
The group now has four years to complete the project from the date of substantial commencement.
